A new look at ‘Classic Cocktails’

It’s nesting season, although given how long we’ve been quarantining, designating a season to hunkering down seems a bit excessive. But winter’s arrival marks prime time for stews, homemade cookies, and classic cocktails, the comfort food of drinks. That makes for auspicious timing for the release of “Classic Cocktails” by Newton native and Cambridge resident Brian Hoefling. The gorgeous tome is an update of an under-the-radar volume published in 1998 under the title “100 Classic Cocktails.” This update, expanded to 150 cocktails, includes a number of the initial recipes, plus vintage drinks that didn’t make the cut first time around, some 21st-century classics and one of Brian’s original formulation. And after testing every recipe — not to mention running Herzog Cocktail School, his own cocktail education company — Brian certainly has the proficiency to create his own. (You be the judge — it’s featured below.)

Whereas his first book, “Distilled Knowledge,” looked at the science of alcohol, from fermentation to drinking’s effect on our bodies, this one eschews the esoteric for the egalitarian. He includes historical tidbits about each drink, which plays to the history he studied as an undergrad at Yale. (“I’ve gotten more use out of that degree in the cocktail business than in any other thing I’ve done since college,” he deadpanned.) He was determined to deliver something that the home bartender would find not just useful, but engaging. To that end, the recipes, he emphasized to me, are simply starting points.