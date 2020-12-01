Ocean Spray fund is offering hope and some rent and payroll relief for restaurants

“I get a little anxious feeling that minute before I drive by,” Tenreiro says. “Will I see people there? It’s a very depressing feeling.”

Some nights, while steering his pickup truck toward his daughter’s soccer practices, Lorenzo Tenreiro will deliberately drive by T’aphas529 to see if there are any customers inside his Melrose restaurant.

Tenreiro has spent more than 20 years in the restaurant business. He and his wife, Emily, own T’aphas 529, serving modern Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, and, across the street, La Qchara with nuevo Latino dishes. But the future of his restaurants is hanging in the balance. So, Tenreiro welcomes news of The Ocean Spray Farmers for Chef Alliance fund.

Advertisement

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has launched a fund with a $75,000 donation to help Massachusetts’ independent restaurants with rent, salaries, and utility costs. The company, a cooperative with 700-plus farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile, will also match an additional $25,000 of donations.

The effort is joined by Mass Restaurants United, an independent restaurant coalition, and the COREcares Foundation, which is collecting and helping to administer donations. The fund is open to public donations, with 100 percent of proceeds being distributed to restaurants in need.

“Relief for independent restaurants is critical at this moment in time, so support like the Ocean Spray program is imperative for the survival of our industry,” Jody Adams, chef and a co-founder of Mass Restaurants United, said in a statement. “The more we can all come together as a community, the more we can help the restaurant industry.”

Ocean Spray, which recently launched the Cranberry Chef Collective aimed at putting more cranberries on menus, says it was compelled to act by the pandemic’s continuing impact on restaurants. “We felt that we needed to do our part to support, particularly since the hospitality industry is a key tenant of the Ocean Spray business,” Mykel Swenson, occasion marketing manager at Ocean Spray, said in a statement. Watching “their daily struggles, but more importantly, their perseverance, inspired us to do more.”

Advertisement

Charbel Salameh, whose family has operated the Lebanese restaurant Cafe Barada in Cambridge for almost 20 years, says any donation for small independent restaurants goes a long way. Salameh, like Tenreiro, is a member of Mass Restaurants United.

“We received a bit of money from the City of Cambridge, and it covered one month’s rent,” Salameh relates. “People will say that’s not a large amount but that was one month’s rent we didn’t have to think about and we can keep people on payroll, like our dishwasher, who we’ve continued to pay but haven’t brought back. He lives in Chelsea and has to take the train and bus to work. He’s worked for us for 25 years; he’s not a stranger, he’s family.”

Salameh and Tenreiro, in spite of their restaurants’ struggles, provide meals to front-line workers, contribute to food pantries, and fundraise for others. “There are people worse off than us,” Salameh says. Tenreiro says farmers, like those in the Ocean Spray cooperative, need their help, too.

“People still don’t realize the consequences of the situation we find ourselves in,” says Tenreiro. “Farmers are getting impacted because it’s mom and pop restaurants who buy from those farmers. It’s a chain from consumer all the way to the farmer. It’s a huge link.”

Advertisement

Applications for grants are being accepted through Dec. 31, 2020. For more information on how to apply or contribute, visit Corecares.org

Peggy Hernandez can be reached at peggyhernandezboston@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @Peggy_Hernandez