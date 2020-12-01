fb-pixel
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Creamy, but dairy-free, butternut-ginger soup is the perfect antidote to holiday leftovers

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated December 1, 2020, 1 hour ago
Vegan Butternut-Ginger Soup.
Vegan Butternut-Ginger Soup.Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 6

A bowl of soup is the perfect antidote to a long weekend of feasting on leftovers. In this vegan version of butternut soup, fresh ginger, coriander, turmeric, and cinnamon warm the pot and coconut milk adds creaminess (if you’re not a fan and you eat dairy products, add heavy cream instead). The final oomph comes from miso. You might not discern it, but it gives the soup an unexpected lift. Ladle the pureed soup into bowls, swirl coconut milk onto each serving, add chopped cilantro and crushed red pepper, and serve your beautiful bowls.

2tablespoons olive oil
1medium onion, thinly sliced
2stalks celery, thinly sliced
1piece (2 inches) fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
2teaspoons ground coriander
1teaspoon ground turmeric
½teaspoon ground cinnamon
Salt and pepper, to taste
1can (15 ounces) coconut milk (any kind)
2 plum tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
1large peeled and seeded butternut squash half (about 2 pounds), cut into 1-inch chunks
4cups water
3tablespoons lime juice, or more to taste
1tablespoon honey
2tablespoon white miso
¼cup chopped fresh cilantro (for garnish)
Maras or Aleppo pepper (for sprinkling)

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes, or until they begin to soften. Stir in the ginger, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

2. Shake the can of coconut milk. Open it and set aside 1/4 cup for drizzling on top.

3. Add the remaining coconut milk to the pot with the tomatoes, butternut, water, lime juice, and honey. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and set on the cover askew. Simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the butternut is very tender when pressed with a fork. Stir in the miso.

4. In a blender, puree the soup in batches, until smooth. Return the soup to the pot and taste for seasoning. Add more salt, pepper, or lime juice, if you like.

5. Ladle into bowls and swirl a spoonful of coconut milk into each. Sprinkle with cilantro and Maras or Aleppo pepper.

Sally Pasley Vargas

