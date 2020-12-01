Recipe: Mustard-glazed roast pork loin with white beans is a hearty, elegant dish

Serves 6

Pork loin is one of the most elegant cuts in the meat case. It might seem too fancy for a weeknight dinner, but if you slice a pork loin thickly it becomes boneless pork loin chops, and they're a weeknight mainstay. For this recipe, the pork is roasted whole with a Dijon mustard coating, which glazes in the oven heat. Halfway through roasting, spoon cooked white beans (cannellini, Great Northern, Navy or pea, white kidney) alongside the meat and let them finish cooking in the pan juices. Use the 1-hour quick soaking method given here for dried beans, then simmer until tender before adding to the pork (or use two 15-ounce cans of white beans). A large cast-iron skillet is ideal here. Brown the meat in it, then send the skillet into the oven. You can also do the browning in another skillet and transfer the meat to a baking dish for roasting. In either case, some of the beans will become so soft you can mash them, others at the edges of the pan get a little crusty, so stir the beans once or twice during roasting. When the meat is done (a meat thermometer will register 145 degrees; you must have a thermometer to roast meat and poultry properly), lift it out of the pan and let it rest. Stir Dijon mustard, olive oil, fresh thyme, and cider vinegar into the beans to give them some lively flavors. This is pork and beans 2.0.

1½ cups dried white beans (cannellini, Great Northern, Navy or pea, white kidney) 1 bay leaf 1 bunch fresh lemon thyme or regular thyme (chop 2 tablespoons leaves, keep other sprigs whole) Salt and pepper, to taste Olive oil (for sprinkling) 1 boneless pork loin roast (3 pounds) 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, or more to taste

1. Have on hand a 12-to 14-inch cast-iron skillet or a another large skillet and a 12-to-14-inch baking dish.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the beans, bay leaf, and 3 sprigs of the thyme. Add water to cover the beans by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Turn off the heat, and let the beans sit for 1 hour.

3. Drain the beans and return to the saucepan with the thyme and bay leaf. Add fresh water to cover and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, skim the surface if there is any scum, and lower the heat. Cover and cook for 40 to 50 minutes (bean cooking times vary widely), or until the beans are tender. Drain again and transfer to a bowl. Use tongs to discard the bay leaf and thyme stems (all the leaves will have fallen off). Sprinkle with olive oil and set aside.

4. Set the oven at 350 degrees.

5. Sprinkle the pork all over with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, or another heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. When it is hot, brown the pork on all sides. This should take at least 5 minutes. Remove the pork from the pan.

6. In a small bowl with a spoon, stir 2 tablespoons of the mustard with 1 tablespoon of the chopped thyme. Use the back of a spoon to coat the pork on the top and sides with the mustard mixture. Return the pork to the pan or set it in the baking dish.

7. Roast the pork for 30 minutes. Spoon the beans along the sides of the pork, stirring them into the juices in the pan. Continue roasting for 40 to 45 minutes, stirring the beans once or twice, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the center of the meat registers 145 degrees. (Total roasting time is 70 to 75 minutes.) Lift the pork from the skillet or baking dish and transfer to a plate. Cover loosely and set in a warm place for 5 minutes.

8. In a bowl, stir together the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, remaining 1 tablespoon mustard, remaining 1 tablespoon chopped thyme, and vinegar. Stir the mixture into the beans and taste for seasoning. Add more vinegar or salt, if you like.

9. Cut the pork into thick slices, discarding any strings on the meat. Serve with the beans and garnish with the remaining thyme sprigs.

Sheryl Julian