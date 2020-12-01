Recipe: Serve baked apples with walnuts and raisins morning, afternoon, or night

Serves 4

If you're got apples in the fridge that are no longer as crisp as you like them, bake them with a raisin, walnut, ginger, and brown sugar topping. Here, you halve the apples to bake them, so there's plenty of cut surface for the syrupy glaze. Serve them morning, afternoon, and night. For breakfast, add a dollop of vanilla yogurt. For an afternoon pick-me-up, top with whipped cream. After dinner, add a scoop of ice cream. There are no wrong answers here.

2 large or 3 medium apples, halved 2 tablespoon butter, cut up ½ cup walnuts, finely chopped ½ cup raisins, chopped 1 tablespoon chopped crystallized or candied ginger ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar Pinch of salt ½ cup apple cider ½ cup heavy cream Vanilla yogurt, whipped cream, or ice cream (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a small baking dish (about 6-by-9-inches) that will hold all the apple halves.

2. With a melon baller, remove and discard the apple cores.

3. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the walnuts and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Stir in the raisins and ginger.

4. Stir in the nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, salt and 1/4 cup of the apple cider. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes or until the cider has reduced into a thick syrup.

5. Pour the remaining apple cider and cream into the baking dish. Place the apple halves, cut sides up, in the dish. Spoon the walnut mixture into the cored center of the apples, forming a small mound.

6. Bake for 45 minutes, basting with the juices in the baking dish once or twice, or until the apples are tender when pierced with a skewer. Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes. Place an apple on each of 4 dessert plates and top with vanilla yogurt, whipped cream, or ice cream.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick