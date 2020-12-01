Battle with COVID-19 pushes more families to the brink

And this year, the number of families asking for a visit from Globe Santa is greater than in the past.

Through economic booms and busts, unrest at home, wars abroad, and now a global pandemic, Globe Santa has helped make Massachusetts’ children happy at Christmas by delivering presents to families in need of assistance.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, when the program is delivering gifts to 500 more families than last year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org .

“I am a single mother of two amazing boys,” wrote a woman from a city north of Boston. “Like so many, COVID-19 has hit us hard.”

She had a good routine going last winter. Get her 12- and 10-year old sons to school. Go to work. Back home for supper. Homework, a little TV, sleep.

She wasn’t getting rich, but she was getting by — and feeling blessed that her efforts were paying off.

“Just as life finally started to fall in place, COVID-19 struck!” she wrote. “Money that was already tight began to run out. Food in the freezer and fridge, along with the pantry, ran low.”

Like millions of Americans, she was furloughed, and then laid off, from the job that was keeping her family afloat.

Her sons are now at home about half the time for remote learning, and while a few days a week in the classroom is better than none at all, the schedule makes it harder for her to find a job.

After months of squeaking by, she’s worried that the winter chill — and its associated heating cost — will be more than she can bear.

“Bills aren’t going away, and they need to be paid,” she wrote. “Of course, food shopping [is] a must with two growing boys.”

While she’s succeeding in meeting their basic needs, there is nothing left in the monthly budget for extras.

“I fear Christmas won’t be so jolly,” she wrote. “I honestly have no other option but to put my pride aside and ask for help so my boys don’t suffer. They truly are great boys.”

Her sons will not feel left out on Christmas day. Instead, they’ll find gifts from Globe Santa under their tree.

Thanks to the generosity of those who donate to the fund drive, tens of thousands of Massachusetts’ children will experience the magic of Christmas morning, rather than another difficult day.

No amount is too small, and every dollar contributed to the fund drive is used to buy gifts for families in need.

You can support Globe Santa either by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

