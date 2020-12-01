Brockton firefighters battled flames and high winds at two-alarm house fire

All companies on scene were ordered to evacuate the building after the fire spread from the second floor to the third floor, according to a tweet.

Officials responded to 584 Crescent St. around 11 p.m.

Firefighters battled a roaring two-alarm house fire for several hours Monday night after strong storm winds made it difficult to contain the blaze, according to tweets from the Brockton Fire Department.

“High winds are hampering operations,” the tweet said.

In West Bridgewater, just south of Brockton, the wind gusts were measured at 26 mph at 10:59 p.m. Monday night, said Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

“The highest gusts last night around the Brockton-area were 56 mph near Plymouth Airport at 4:40 p.m.,” Smith said.

No further information was immediately available.





Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.