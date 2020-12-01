Cambridge police search for suspect in attempted bank robbery near Harvard Square

A man allegedly attempted to rob a bank near Harvard Square Tuesday afternoon, the Cambridge Police Department said.
The suspect attempted to rob the Cambridge Trust Company at 1336 Massachusetts Ave. at 1:11 p.m, officials said.
“A note was passed, but the suspect was not successful,” Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said.
He then fled on foot into Harvard Yard, authorities said.
The suspect was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, Warnick said. He was about 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing dark clothing and a black-and-white top.
No additional information was immediately available.
