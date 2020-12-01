Car menorah parade is planned in Needham

The Chabad Jewish Center is bringing a new feature to its annual community Hanukkah celebration this year.

Hoping to add joy during a challenging time, the center is organizing a Car Menorah Parade to precede its traditional Menorah Lighting in front of Town Hall on Sunday, Dec. 13. Needham community members are invited to join in the parade and the lighting event.

“We like to do new things all the time and we figured with COVID, people could get in their cars. So it makes it fun and it’s also safe,” said Rabbi Mendy Krinsky, the center’s executive director.