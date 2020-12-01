‘Christmas Freedom Rally’ staged in Rockland

The Holiday Stroll usually draws thousands of people to Rockland Center to celebrate the holiday season.

A group calling itself “The Union of Freethinkers” invited the public on social media to the alternate celebration, describing it as both a way to share the joy of Christmas and “show the powers that be that they cannot break our spirit, nor take away our freedom to peacefully assemble.”

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Rockland for a “Christmas Freedom Rally” on the Saturday after Thanksgiving — the day when the town traditionally holds its annual Holiday Stroll, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

“There is just no way that we can safely accommodate that many people, while meeting the [state’s] safety standards for indoor and outdoor events,” Pam Murphy, one of the organizers of the Holiday Stroll, wrote in an announcement of the cancellation in September.

The town put up signs reminding residents that the Holiday Stroll wasn’t happening and Town Administrator Douglas Lapp posted a reminder on social media on the Friday after Thanksgiving, noting that Rockland was in the public health “red” category due to high rates of the virus.

“This event is not allowed under the Governor’s orders, and most importantly, no one wants a ‘super spreader event’ in our town that could further spread the disease and get people sick,” Lapp wrote. “Please make responsible decisions. We will get through this together, as a community, and we look forward to a wonderful Holiday Stroll next year.”

Lapp said he had no comment on “what took place in defiance [of the cancellation] the other night.”

“Were we happy they did it? No,” said Murphy. “But they had a right to do it, as a protest. I just hope they took some precautions.”

