Federal transportation board to release findings in fatal NH crash that killed 7

The truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, who had a litany of arrests and road violations, told investigators he consumed cocaine and heroin believed to be mixed with fentanyl on the morning of the crash, but believed he was “fine and okay to drive” when his pickup truck collided with a pack of motorcycles from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in Randolph, N.H., at about 6:30 p.m.

At a board meeting, NTSB officials will release the probable cause of the crash and offer safety recommendations based on the agency’s investigation. That inquiry found rampant drug use by a commercial truck driver and a blatant disregard of federal safety regulations by his employer, Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans to announce today a series of findings and safety recommendations stemming from a fiery June 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven and led to the exposure of lax oversight of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Zhukovskyy is charged with negligent homicide and other offenses and has pleaded not guilty. He is expected to face a trial next year.

The tragedy engulfed the Massachusetts RMV in scandal after it was revealed that officials had failed to act on two notices from Connecticut to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license before the crash.

The Globe published a multi-part series in August that exposed bureaucratic failings prior to the crash and also revealed that similar government negligence across the country has for decades allowed drivers with menacing traffic records to remain on the road.

The series described a regulatory system full of loopholes, finding that one in five of the more than 4 million commercial trucks regulated by the federal government is in such disrepair that if stopped by safety inspectors, it would immediately be taken out of service.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s oversight of the trucking industry has come under scrutiny from US Senator Edward J. Markey, who cited its “dereliction of responsibility” in an October letter that demanded the agency address widespread safety failures documented in the Globe report.

The NTSB board meeting will likely touch upon these themes.

Its investigators found prior to the collision, Westfield Transport, mostly ignored safety regulations, but received little scrutiny from the FMCSA, according to documents released prior to the board meeting.

Dunyadar Gasanov, the company’s vice president, supervisor, and brother of owner Dartanyan Gasanov, told investigators he knew Zhukovskyy through a former landlord. Zhukovskyy was friends with the man’s son, according to NTSB records.

Dunyadar Gasanov described a haphazard process that resulted in Zhukovskyy being hired as a driver.

“I should add more of my procedures,” he told an NTSB investigator. “Hopefully, [this] would be [a] big lesson for all the country, to be honest with you.”

Two days before the crash, Zhukovskyy became Westfield Transport’s newest driver without even filling out a job application or being added to the company’s insurance policy, the NTSB found. Dunyadar Gasanov told investigators the company checked Zhukovskyy’s license and found it was active when he was hired.

A check of his driving record also revealed Zhukovskyy had been convicted of drunk driving, but Dunyadar Gasanov said the company didn’t give him a pre-employment drug test because the loads he was hauling weren’t heavy enough to trigger that mandate.

Westfield Transport also didn’t contact Zhukovskyy’s former employers, including a nearby trucking company that fired him weeks earlier after he flipped a tractor trailer in Texas.

Instead, the brothers told investigators they believed Zhukovskyy was a knowledgeable driver after seeing him successfully load automobiles on a trailer, fill out a log book, and drive three miles to a gas station.

The NTSB investigation revealed Westfield Transport had no safety plan or drug testing program, employed another driver with a suspended license, and falsified records to appear to comply with federal regulations governing how long drivers can work.

Dunyadar Gasanov admitted to lying to investigators during one interview, a federal crime.

The investigation also found evidence that Westfield Transport shared drivers and vehicles with more than a dozen companies, raising concerns that the businesses were trying to circumvent oversight by the FMCSA, NTSB records show.

















The investigation found the FMCSA considered classifying Westfield Transport as an “imminent hazard” to halt the company’s operations, but that the FMCSA ultimately found its violations didn’t meet the standards for issuing such a notice and the business had already ceased operations.

The NTSB investigation also explored motorcycle safety and found 12 of the 18 riders and passengers in the 2019 crash were wearing helmets that complied with federal standards. New Hampshire is one of three states that do not require adult motorcyclists to wear helmets.

Killed in the crash were Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr, 59; Daniel Pereira, 58; Aaron Perry, 45, and his girlfriend, Desma Oakes, 42; and Michael Ferazzi, 62; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, a married couple from Lakeville, Mass.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com.