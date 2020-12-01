International consortium to study great white shark behavior in Atlantic Ocean

The consortium plans to use hundreds of receivers to acoustically track great whites from Rhode Island to Canada. “It will conduct research on multiple life stages using a variety of tagging technologies, such as acoustic transmitters, data loggers, and satellite-linked tags, as well as conventional tagging and tissue analysis,’' the consortium said in a statement.

The sharks have returned to coastal New England and southern Canada in increasing numbers during recent years, sometimes leading to fatal interactions with humans it encounters who are swimming or surfing in the ocean.

The great white shark now has an international consortium of governments, universities, and private groups — including authorities from Massachusetts — studying the fearsome predator’s behavior in the northwest Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

And while the peak beach season in Massachusetts is long over, the great white is still here as a fisherman in Wellfleet discovered Sunday when he recorded a shark eating a seal in the Cape Cod town’s harbor, a video he shared with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The nonprofit conservancy is now banding together with 12 others, including the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, Canada’s Fisheries and Ocean Canada department, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency’s Apex Predator Program.

The other participants are: the Maine Department of Marine Resources; the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management; the Center for Coastal Studies; the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources; the UMass Dartmouth’s School for Marine Science and Technology; the New England Aquarium; Arizona State University; and the Atlantic Shark Institute.

“Using the collective knowledge and resources of the group, the consortium will not only advance the current knowledge of the species, but also enhance public education and safety within this region,” the organization said in a statement.

Advertisement

Fatal shark attacks were rare in New England, but in Maine this past July, 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach was fatally injured while swimming in Harpswell and Arthur Medici of Revere was killed in 2018 while boogie boarding off the shores of Wellfleet.

According to the International Shark Attack File maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History at the University of Florida in Gainesville, the number of “unprovoked” shark attacks worldwide has steadily escalated over the past 30 years, totaling 799 between 2010 and 2019.





































John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.