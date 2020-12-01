Cuomo reinstates New York City indoor dining ban to limit virus spread

♦ Deaths in the United States have soared in recent days, matching the peak reached last April .

Hospitals are canceling elective surgeries to respond to COVID. Here’s what you need to know — 3:28 p.m.

By Priyanka Dayal McCluskey, Globe Staff

As the COVID-19 crisis escalates again in Massachusetts, the state’s hospitals are working to add capacity so they can treat growing numbers of patients. Beginning Friday, under an order from the Baker administration, hospitals are canceling or postponing certain elective procedures so they have more space to dedicate to COVID patients.

Here’s what you need to know about hospitals canceling elective procedures:

Biden urges public to have confidence in COVID-19 vaccine — 3:11 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden says the American public should have confidence in a coronavirus vaccine that may soon begin to become available.

Biden said during remarks Friday in Wilmington that combatting the pandemic is “serious business” that requires “presidential leadership.”

On Thursday, a US government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the Food and Drug Administration signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.

Arguing that “there is no political influence” in the vaccine, Biden stressed the scientific research that has “led us to this point.” He also reiterated his “bold and doable” commitment to trying to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration.

Of the virus, Biden said, “We can wish this away, but we need to face it.”

Demoralized health workers struggle as COVID-19 numbers surge — 2:43 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Doctors and nurses around the US are becoming exhausted and demoralized as they struggle to cope with a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 patients that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting governors to clamp back down to contain the virus.

A record of more than 107,000 people were in the hospital in the U.S. with COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. More than 290,000 Americans have died of the virus.

White House orders FDA chief to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday or submit his resignation — 2:37 p.m.

By The Washington Post

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday told Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to submit his resignation if the agency does not clear the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine by day’s end, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss what happened.

The threat came on the same day that President Donald Trump tweeted that the FDA is “a big, old, slow turtle” in its handling of vaccines, while exhorting Commissioner Stephen Hahn to “get the dam vaccines out NOW.” He added: “Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!”

Coronavirus testing made available to all NH state lawmakers, staff following death of Speaker Hinch — 2:06 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Coronavirus testing has been made available to all state lawmakers in New Hampshire and their staffs following the death of House Speaker Dick Hinch from the disease, Governor Chris Sununu’s office said Friday.

A spokesperson for Sununu confirmed the testing development via email. The confirmation came one day after state Representative Renny Cushing, the Democratic leader in the House, and state Senator Donna Soucy, Rushing’s counterpart in the upper chamber, sent Sununu a letter seeking “accessible” COVID-19 testing for those who work in the state capitol.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine and allergies: How concerned should you be? — 1:57 p.m.

By The New York Times

The decision by British drug regulators to recommend against use of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech in people who have a history of severe allergic reactions has raised a number of concerns.

The regulators issued the warning after two health care workers, both with such a history, had a serious reaction, anaphylaxis, after receiving the vaccine on the first day it became available in Britain. Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, with impaired breathing and drops in blood pressure that usually occur within minutes or even seconds after exposure to a food or medicine, or even a substance like latex to which the person is allergic.

Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving — 1:54 p.m.

By The Associated Press

With some Americans now paying the price for what they did over Thanksgiving and falling sick with COVID-19, health officials are warning people — begging them, even — not to make the same mistake during the Christmas and New Year’s season.

“It’s a surge above the existing surge,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. “Quite honestly, it’s a warning sign for all of us.”

Across the country, contact tracers and emergency room doctors are hearing repeatedly from new coronavirus patients that they socialized over Thanksgiving with people outside their households, despite emphatic public-health warnings to stay home and keep their distance from others.

Cuomo reinstates New York City indoor dining ban to limit virus spread — 12:30 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue climbing in the city and throughout the state.

As of Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city, the governor said at a news conference in Albany.

Mask argument leads to store worker assaulted in Manchester, N.H., police say — 11:34 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Police in Manchester are looking for two men accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after an argument about wearing a mask.

Police said the worker told a man on Nov. 30 that a face covering was required in order to be inside the store because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two got into an argument. The man said he’d be back and left.

The worker said a short time later, the man returned with another man and that they ripped down a plexi-glass barrier, jumped over the counter, and began punching him before ripping off his shirt.

Police said numerous items were knocked off the counter and the credit card reader was broken.

Top aide to Gov. Raimondo tests positive for COVID-19 — 10:56 a.m.

By The Associated Press

A top aide to Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Department of Administration Director Brett Smiley got his positive result on Thursday, the agency said in a statement.

Smiley immediately began quarantining after he was informed Monday that he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, agency spokesperson Robert Dulski wrote. He is not showing symptoms.

FDA head expects vaccine emergency use soon — 9:34 a.m.

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers.

The FDA decision will kickstart an unprecedented vaccination campaign needed to eventually defeat the virus. The FDA’s greenlight of the vaccine, co-developed with BioNtech, was practically assured after the positive vote by agency advisers a day earlier.

The FDA’s brief statement came less than an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted directly at FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, complaining that FDA “is still a big, old, slow turtle.”

FDA staff have repeatedly said they expect to issue a decision within days of Thursday’s meeting. Many FDA observers predict action by Saturday ahead of a Sunday meeting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The panel of CDC advisers will vote on who should get priority for the initial shots. Federal officials plan to allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on their population.

Dr. Fauci explains the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine approval process — 9:26 a.m.

By Brittany Bowker, Globe staff

On Thursday around 5 p.m., an advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency-use approval — another step toward the potential rollout of the first such vaccine in the United States.

And if the FDA does follow the advice of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee — which is expected any day now — the vaccine will still need to be granted approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which an advisory committee is set to vote on Sunday — the final apparent step before shots can go into shoulders.

It can all be hard to track, but the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci explained why.

Australia won’t rush Pfizer after homegrown vaccine canned — 12:30 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that his government won’t rush approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine because he wants people to have confidence in the product.

His comments come as Australian researchers said they were abandoning their own potential vaccine because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.

Morrison said Australia was in a different position to Britain, which has given emergency approval to the Pfizer roll out, and the United States, where a government advisory panel has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine.

Dec. 11, 2020

Congress stuck as McConnell torpedoes emerging COVID-19 deal — 9:50 p.m.

By The Associated Press

An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers all but collapsed Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won’t support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.

McConnell’s staff conveyed to top negotiators that the GOP leader sees no path to an agreement on a key aspect of the lawmakers’ existing proposal — a slimmed-down version of the liability shield he is seeking for companies and organizations facing potential COVID-19 lawsuits — in exchange for the state and local funds that Democrats want.

Vaccines may not come soon enough for the economy — 8:49 p.m.

By Larry Edelman, Globe Columnist

People eating out, hitting the gym, taking a resort vacation: With the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines just days away, businesses battered by the coronavirus can finally see better times ahead.

But there’s a long time between now and then, months before the country gets back to anything resembling normal. Stopping the spread of the virus — which will require inoculating somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of the population ― could take through the summer, based on vaccine distribution timelines released by Massachusetts and other states this week.

As eviction cases rise, more concerns surface about delays in Mass. rental aid program — 8:33 p.m.

By Tim Logan, Globe Staff

A prominent legal advocacy group in Boston is raising the alarm about the state’s beleaguered rent-relief program, even as eviction cases in Massachusetts are on the rise.

Lawyers for Civil Rights on Thursday sent a letter to Governor Charlie Baker outlining concerns about lengthy processing delays facing applicants for Rental Assistance for Families in Transition, or RAFT, who are in danger of being forced from their apartments over unpaid rent. The six-page letter, which describes several at-risk Boston-area renters who have waited months for aid, demands a meeting with the Baker administration and raises the prospect of a lawsuit if conditions do not improve.

FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — 6:06 p.m.

By Jonathan Saltzman, Globe Staff

A panel of outside experts overwhelmingly recommended the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday clear a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use, setting the stage for the potential rollout of the first such vaccine in the United States to start within days.

After a day-long discussion of clinical trial data, the advisory committee voted 17-4, with one abstention, for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, saying its benefits outweighed its risks in people 16 years old and older.

With the country surpassing 3,000 coronavirus deaths a day, the FDA is expected to act on the panel’s recommendation quickly, perhaps as early as Friday.

‘Tis the pandemic season: White House parties on amid COVID-19 — 4:50 p.m.

By The Associated Press

It’s the season for holiday gatherings, both official and informal. But it’s also still very much pandemic season, and COVID-19 infection numbers are setting records in the nation’s capital.

The District of Columbia government faces a unique challenge in balancing those two factors, as the capital is riddled with federal government property, where the D.C. government has limited enforcement powers.

Boston to launch new effort with the goal of ending family homelessness — 4:30 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe Staff

Boston is poised to create a new commission that will aim to end family homelessness in the city.

The city council this week unanimously passed a measure that would create a panel that would work to identify gaps in resources for homeless families, conduct a cost analysis of the problem, and generate a thorough plan that would unite city and state resources in a coordinated effort with the ultimate goal of ending family homelessness. It would exist for “as long as it takes to develop a comprehensive, actionable plan to end family homelessness, up to 5 years from the founding.”

State’s ambitious vaccine campaign hinges on more companies winning FDA approval — 4:22 p.m.

By Robert Weisman and Deanna Pan, Globe Staff

Governor Charlie Baker unveiled the most ambitious public vaccination program in Massachusetts history on Wednesday, a plan to immunize more than 5 million state residents against the fast-spreading coronavirus by the middle of next year.

But the success of the Baker plan hinges on factors outside the state’s control, especially federal approval of more vaccines in addition to the two developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Without more vaccine choices, the state may be hard pressed to get enough doses to protect everyone from the virus.

Rhode Island will extend economic pause until Dec. 21 to contain COVID-19 spread — 4:09 p.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe Staff

Governor Gina Raimondo said Thursday that she is extending Rhode Island’s economic pause for another week as she attempts to slow a COVID-19 spread that has made the state the nation’s new hotspot for the pandemic.

The decision means gyms, casinos, and other indoor recreational facilities will remain closed until Dec. 21, and restaurants will continue to have extremely limited indoor seating for another week. Raimondo said the state will provide a $200 boost in unemployment benefits for another week, and businesses affected by the pause can apply for relief through the Division of Taxation.

US stocks wobble as pandemic damage to economy piles up — 3:43 p.m.

By The Associated Press

US stock indexes are mostly lower in afternoon trading Thursday, following more evidence that the pandemic is tightening its grip on the economy and as investors wait to see if Congress will do anything about it.

Rhode Island will extend economic pause until Dec. 21 to contain COVID-19 spread — 3:41 p.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe Staff

Governor Gina Raimondo said Thursday that she is extending Rhode Island’s economic pause for another week as she attempts to slow a COVID-19 spread that has made the state the nation’s new hotspot for the pandemic.

The decision means gyms, casinos, and other indoor recreational facilities will remain closed until Dec. 21, and restaurants will continue to have extremely limited indoor seating for another week. Raimondo said the state will provide a $200 boost in unemployment benefits for another week, and businesses affected by the pause can apply for relief through the Division of Taxation.

Keolis to temporarily reduce commuter rail service, citing employee COVID-19 absences — 3:33 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail, is temporarily reducing service by more than half due to low employee availability because of COVID-19 absences, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis Commuter Services announced Thursday.

The reduced schedule, which will begin Monday and run through at least Dec. 27, will include 246 daily trains. Regular service includes 541 daily trains, Keolis said in a statement.

Airlines gear up to transport vaccines that could revive travel — 2:57 p.m.

By Niraj Chokshi, New York Times,

Months before anyone knew which of the coronavirus vaccine candidates would pull ahead or when they’d be available, airlines were trying to figure out how to transport doses around the world.

Over the summer, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines spoke with government officials, pharmaceutical companies and experts to understand where vaccines might be produced, how they would be shipped and how best to position people and planes to get them moving. More recently, they have flown batches of vaccines for use in trials and research or to prepare for wider distribution.

N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19, medical examiner finds — 2:41 p.m.

By The Associated Press

New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch died from COVID-19, a medical examiner ruled Thursday following his unexpected death.

Hinch, who was only sworn in as leader of the state’s newly Republican-led Legislature a week ago, died Wednesday. Hinch was 71 and was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. He previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the last two years.

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11 — 2:18 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Just when the U.S. appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become gloomier than ever: Over 3,000 American deaths in a single day, more than on D-Day or 9/11. One million new cases in the span of five days. More than 106,000 people in the hospital.

The crisis across the country is pushing medical centers to the breaking point and leaving staff members and public health officials burned out and plagued by tears and nightmares.

Trial participant tells FDA panel it would be ‘immoral’ to not recommend immediate OK of vaccine — 2:16 p.m.

By Jonathan Saltzman, Globe Staff

A participant in the clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech urged a panel of outside experts Thursday to recommend that the Food and Drug Administration immediately authorize it for emergency use.

Evan Fein told the FDA advisory committee that he’s confident he got the vaccine, not a placebo, when he received two shots three weeks apart this summer in the first phase of a clinical trial at New York University. After the second shot, he said, he experienced fatigue, fever, muscle aches, and chills ― side effects the drug makers acknowledge can occur ― but the symptoms abated within 48 hours.

Boston officials to release timeline for returning to in-person school in early 2021, Walsh says — 1:07 p.m.

By Felicia Gans, Globe staff

Boston officials plan to release a timeline in early 2021 for students to return to in-person school, though the dates will largely depend on the coronavirus case numbers in the city, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday.

“The health and well-being of our young people needs to continue to be our No. 1 focus,” he said at a press conference. “Health experts are clear about getting students back into school, particularly high-needs students is a top priority and should be a top priority.”

Mayor Walsh urges people to celebrate winter holidays only with their households — 1:04 p.m.

By Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane, Globe Staff

Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday urged Boston residents to celebrate the fast-approaching winter holidays only with their immediate households, repeating a plea he had issued before Thanksgiving in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“This is usually the time for traditions, gathering with family and friends, office parties,” Walsh said during his regular news conference at City Hall. “I know many people will be really hoping for some normalcy right now. But this isn’t a normal year. This is not the time for us to start thinking about going back to normalcy. This holiday season has a very different look and has a very different feel.”

For colleges, COVID-19 vaccines come too late to save spring semester — 12:10 p.m.

By Bloomberg

Colleges can’t count on a coronavirus vaccine to save the spring semester.

Because young, healthy students are at the back of the line for shots, dorms that are already lightly populated are unlikely to fill up soon. That threatens revenue and creates risk for investors who financed a decades-long building boom.

SJC upholds Charlie Baker’s use of emergency powers to combat coronavirus pandemic — 10:34 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Matt Stout and Martin Finucane, Globe staff

The state’s highest court on Thursday upheld Gov. Charlie Baker’s use of emergency powers to prevent the spread of COVID-19, finding he has been within his rights to limit gatherings, shutter certain businesses, and order people to wear face coverings, among other measures taken by the state in the face of a once-in-a-generation health crisis.

“We conclude that the [state Civil Defense Act] provides authority for the Governor’s March 10, 2020, declaration of a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the issuance of the subsequent emergency orders,” wrote Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elspeth B. Cypher in the panel’s 40-page ruling.

Commissioner Hahn calls FDA meeting ‘important day for America’ — 7:57 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Commissioner Stephen Hahn says Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is “an important day for all of America.”

The FDA head hopes it will lead to the beginning of the end of the pandemic and a return “to a more normal and healthy life.”

Hahn says the FDA is working to understand the allergic reactions that turned up when the United Kingdom began vaccinations this week and that FDA would include recommendations in any emergency use authorization as to who should and should not get the vaccine. Hahn, addressing public skepticism of the vaccine, says if one authorized, it’s important for people to get vaccinated to arrive at herd immunity.

He says: “I have 100% confidence, and I think the American public should as well, with respect to our review of the safety and efficacy of vaccine.”

He spoke Thursday morning to ABC, CBS and NBC.

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state official who has been critical of measures ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott in efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic says he has tested positive for the virus.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was among an estimated 200 people who rallied outside Abbott’s home in October to protest his pandemic orders, including a continued statewide mask mandate and lockdowns.

In a statement Wednesday, the 65-year-old Miller says he has been quarantining at his ranch.

In his words: “Not feeling my best, but I’ve survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and s

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision — 1:30 a.m.

By Associated Press

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the US: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks — 1:03 a.m.

By Associated Press

Still spinning their wheels on COVID-19 relief, lawmakers have grabbed a one-week government funding extension that buys time for more talks — though there is considerable disagreement over who is supposed to be taking the lead from there.

Amid the uncertainty, the House easily passed a one-week government-wide funding bill Wednesday that sets a new Dec. 18 deadline for Congress to wrap up both the COVID-19 relief measure and a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill that is also overdue. The 343-67 vote sent the one-week bill to the Senate, where it’s expected to easily pass before a deadline of midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

Dec. 10, 2020

‘Small town, no hospital’: COVID-19 is overwhelming rural West Texas — 10:38 p.m.

By Sarah Mervosh, New York Times

It is one of the fastest-growing coronavirus hot spots in the nation, but there are no long lines of cars piled up for drive-thru testing and no rush of appointments to get swabbed at CVS.

That’s because in the rugged, rural expanse of far West Texas, there is no county health department to conduct daily testing and no CVS store for more than 100 miles. A handful of clinics offer testing to those who are able to make an appointment.

US sets single-day pandemic death record with more than 3,000 — 7:45 p.m.

Washington Post

The United States set a single day record on Wednesday of more than 3,000 deaths linked to the virus, according to a Washington Post analysis. Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania led the way, with each state reporting more than 200 dead.

The grim milestone came as British regulators on Wednesday directed hospitals not to administer the new coronavirus vaccine to people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions after two people who got the shot had problems.

The Food and Drug Administration is moving ahead with its process to determine whether to approve the same vaccine rolled out in Britain, which is made by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, after a review confirmed that it meets the standard for emergency use.

How Rhode Island will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine — 6:41 p.m.

By Amanda Milkovits, Globe Staff

With federal approval of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna just days away, officials in Rhode Island detailed their plan for distributing the doses. It will take months for all Rhode Islanders to be fully vaccinated.

The first doses will go to about 150,000 health care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities, and adults with significant illnesses that make them vulnerable for infection, said Alysia Mihalakos, chief of the state’s Department of Health’s Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response and co-lead of the state’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Workgroup.

House passes temporary funding bill to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID-19 talks — 5:40 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Still spinning their wheels on COVID-19 relief, lawmakers grabbed a one-week government funding extension on Wednesday that buys time for more talks — though there is considerable disagreement over who is supposed to be taking the lead from there.

Amid the uncertainty, the House easily passed a one-week government-wide funding bill that sets a new Dec. 18 deadline for Congress to wrap up both the COVID-19 relief measure and a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill that is also overdue. The 343-67 vote sent the one-week bill to the Senate, where it’s expected to easily pass before a deadline of midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

Thermo Fisher’s ‘ultra-low’ temperature freezers in high demand to preserve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — 4:52 p.m.

By Hiawatha Bray, Globe Staff

When people need a place to stash frozen pizza, they turn to the appliance aisle at Lowe’s or the Home Depot. But to preserve millions of doses of the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, hospitals and clinics are shopping for iceboxes that are more secure, more reliable, and get a whole lot colder.

They’re called ultra-low-temperature, or ULT, freezers. Waltham-based Thermo Fisher Scientific has been making them for decades. But these days the effort has taken on a new urgency. The new vaccine must be stored at about 94 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, far colder than any normal fridge can manage. Hospitals, clinics, and warehouses worldwide will need thousands of these ultra-cold freezers. And Thermo Fisher has surged its output of freezers to meet the demand.

Tensions rise over masks as COVID-19 grips smaller US cities — 2:58 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Arguments over mask requirements and other restrictions have turned ugly in recent days as the deadly coronavirus surge across the US engulfs small and medium-size cities that once seemed at a safe remove from the outbreak.

In Boise, Idaho, public health officials about to vote on a four-county mask mandate abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening because of fears for their safety amid anti-mask protests outside the building and at some of their homes. One health board member tearfully announced she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging on her front door.

Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 — 2:34 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The second-term Democrat said a routine test on Tuesday detected the coronavirus.

“I have no symptoms and am feeling well,” Wolf said in a statement. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”

Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result, Wolf said. She is quarantining with him at their home in Mount Wolf, near York.

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely.

Here’s why vaccinated people still need to wear a mask — 1:37 p.m.

By The New York Times

The new COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna seem to be remarkably good at preventing serious illness. But it’s unclear how well they will curb the spread of the coronavirus.

That’s because the Pfizer and Moderna trials tracked only how many vaccinated people became sick with COVID-19. That leaves open the possibility that some vaccinated people get infected without developing symptoms and could then silently transmit the virus — especially if they come in close contact with others or stop wearing masks.

Canadian health officials approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — 11:25 a.m.

By Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

One dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offers some protection. But experts say you still need the second shot — 10:32 a.m.

By Deanna Pan, Globe staff

Some bright news amid the gloom of the pandemic: A single dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, confers some protection against COVID-19, according to a new analysis of the clinical trial data by the Food and Drug Administration.

But infectious disease experts caution that doesn’t mean people should skip or delay their second shot.

“This vaccine, if it is approved, will be approved to give it as a dose and then to give the second dose three weeks later,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an attending physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and member of the FDA’s vaccines advisory committee. “It [will be] approved as a two-dose vaccine — not as a one-dose-and-then-hope-you-get-that-second-dose-in-time vaccine.”

Despite new restrictions, Mass. high schools will get to decide if they will play basketball, hockey on local level — 9:23 a.m.

Despite Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement Tuesday that he will roll back the state’s reopening process to Phase 3, Step 1, decisions on playing basketball and hockey remain at the local level.

New guidance regarding sports participation is expected later this week, according to an e-mail from EAA chief of staff Sarah Wallach shared with the Globe.

Vermont sets up text system for COVID exposure notification — 8:45 a.m.

By Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department is going to begin sending text messages to people who may have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, an official said.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Tuesday the system is intended to ensure the word gets to people who may have been exposed to the virus as quickly as possible.

The person who was exposed to the virus will provide the cellphone numbers of the people who may have been exposed.

UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot — 5:57 a.m.

By Associated Press

UK regulators have had two reports of possible allergic reactions from people who took part in the first day of Britain’s mass coronavirus vaccination program against COVID-19.

Dr. June Raine, head of the UK’s medical regulatory agency, reported those reactions as she testified Wednesday to a Parliamentary committee. The UK began vaccinating elderly people and medical workers with a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech on Tuesday, the world’s first rollout of the vaccine.

“We’re looking at two case reports of allergic reactions,’' she said. “We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”

Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines — 4:58 a.m.

By Associated Press

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that US sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran’s banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. The country is also cut off from the international banking system, making it difficult to transfer payments.





UAE says Chinese vaccine 86% effective, offers few details — 2:50 a.m.

By Jon Gambrell, Associated Press

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, in a statement that provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conducted a trial beginning in September of the vaccine by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm involving 31,000 volunteers from 125 nations. Volunteers between 18 and 60 years old received two doses of the vaccine over 28 days.

Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive for COVID-19 — 1:09 a.m.

By Associated Press

A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean “cruise to nowhere” has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore on Wednesday.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that a guest on the Quantum of the Seas ship “tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team.”

“We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus,” it said.

The ship returned to port in accordance with government protocols, and will allow guests to leave after a review of contact tracing is completed, it said.

Dec. 9, 2020

COVID vaccines could reach senior care sites this month, but daunting logistical challenges lie ahead — 10:22 p.m.

By Robert Weisman, Globe Staff

Nursing home residents and staff could start getting COVID-19 shots as soon as Christmas week, good news for a population that was ravaged by the pandemic last spring. But already administrators are wrestling with daunting logistical challenges as they try to protect their people.

Their biggest fear: A compressed vaccination schedule, mandated by federal guidelines, could mean many staff and residents get their shots on the same days, leading to lots of people suffering vaccine side effects. That could mean nurses and aides calling in sick with side effects such as fatigue and low-grade fever just when old and frail residents with the same side effects need attention, say medical directors at the state’s skilled nursing facilities and other long-term care sites.

Biden pledges to distribute 100 million vaccines in first 100 days — 7:23 p.m.

Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic as he introduced a health care team that will be tested at every turn while striving to restore the nation to normalcy.

Biden laid out three COVID-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to voluntarily mask up during those 100 days, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines and a pledge to try to reopen a majority of the nation’s schools.

He also said he would sign an executive order the day he is sworn in to require Americans to wear masks on buses and trains crossing state lines, and in federal buildings.

Coronavirus levels in Massachusetts wastewater hit new records — 5:14 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Traces of coronavirus in Massachusetts wastewater have reached the highest levels recorded since the pandemic began, far surpassing the spring surge, according to new data released by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

Coronavirus levels broke records for samples taken from both the northern and southern halves of the state’s wastewater system.

Everything travelers need to know about vaccine passports — 5:00 p.m.

By The Washington Post

Since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health and travel officials alike have pointed to vaccinations as the route back to unrestricted travel. Now, before a vaccine has become available in the United States, two apps that aim to verify travelers’ inoculation are taking off as verification for required test results and health waivers - with one expanding to five airlines’ U.S. routes this month.

But what is a vaccine passport, and how will it be utilized for a safe return to travel? Here’s what experts say the programs aim to accomplish, what their limitations are and where they are already used.

The White House declined to buy more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Here’s where it could go instead — 4:44 p.m.

By The Washington Post

The Trump administration turned down the chance to secure more of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which Britain became the first to roll out Tuesday, and probably will need to wait until June or July to procure doses beyond their initial order of 100 million because other countries have snapped up limited supply.

Trump administration officials defended their decision, noting that the United States is at the front of the line for the promising Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be approved in coming weeks, along with the Pfizer jab. But both vaccines require two doses, meaning the 100 million doses purchased of each will cover two sets of 50 million people - far short of the entire US population.

Given the Trump administration’s big promises on vaccines, the prospect of limited supply and long waits in the United States will lead to questions about where those doses are going.

UPS says it can handle both the vaccine rollout and the holiday parcel rush — 4:40 p.m.

By Bloomberg

United Parcel Service Inc. says it has the capacity to handle both the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and an unprecedented holiday package rush this month following investments in automation, tracking technology and dry-ice production.

The courier is the primary end-to-end distributor for Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine, as well as for kits to prepare the shots and dry ice shipments to keep the inoculations at extremely cold temperatures, UPS sales chief Kate Gutmann said in an interview. The vaccine and kits will have tracking devices that allow shipments to be monitored at all times.

California uses text alert to warn millions of virus spread — 3:35 p.m.

By The Associated Press

California authorities sent a cellphone text alert Tuesday to two major regions of the nation’s most populous state to tell millions that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and asking them to stay home except for essential activities.

The noon blast to the state-designated 11-county Southern California region and 12-county San Joaquin Valley region was sent by the state Office of Emergency Services.

The text also urged people to wear masks and physically distance.

The regions will be eligible to emerge from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%, the emergency services office said.

CVS is hiring thousands of workers in advance of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout — 3:21 p.m.

By Anissa Gardizy, Globe Correspondent

To prepare for the nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. is hiring workers by the thousands.

In an e-mail to some customers over the weekend, the company said it is “urgently” looking to bolster its workforce so it can distribute vaccines to the public when they are available. A page on its website details the hiring push for what it calls the “COVID-19 Vaccine Support Team,” comprised of pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians that will help administer “millions of vaccines in 2021.”

Biden lays out COVID-19 priorities for first 100 days in office — 2:44 p.m.

By The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called for urgent action on the coronavirus pandemic as he introduced a health care team that will be tested at every turn while striving to restore a sense of normalcy to the daily lives of Americans.

Biden laid out three COVID-19 priorities for his first 100 days in office: a call for all Americans to mask up, a commitment to administer 100 million vaccines and a pledge to try to reopen a majority of the nation’s schools.

These people were among the first in the world to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after its U.K. approval. Here’s what they said it was like — 2:38 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

For 91-year-old Martin Kenyon, who had his first COVID-19 shot at Guy’s Hospital in London, the worst part of the experience might have been trying to find parking near the hospital and his “nasty lunch.” Otherwise, the vaccine was “painless,” he said.

Kenyon was among the first people in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of clinical trials on Tuesday, as British health authorities began administering the first shots, marking the start of a nationwide immunization program. The United States could approve the vaccine in the coming days or weeks.

Baker rolls back Mass. reopening to Phase 3, Step 1, adds other restrictions — 1:33 p.m.

By Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane, Globe Staff

Citing rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday moved to scale back the reopening of the state’s economy, announcing a range of measures, including closing some businesses, requiring people in gyms to wear masks at all times, and limiting meals at restaurants to groups of six for a maximum of 90 minutes.

Baker made the announcement during his regular State House news conference, telling reporters the changes would take effect Sunday.

Starting that day, he said, every city and town will move back to Phase 3 Step 1 of the reopening process.

US coronavirus deaths hit record levels — 12:38 p.m.

Deaths from COVID-19 in the US have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the frightening peak reached last April, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

Virtually every state is reporting surges just as a vaccine appears days away from getting the go-ahead in the US.

India says it may approve vaccine in weeks, outlines plan — 12:34 p.m.

By The Associated Press

India’s health ministry announced Tuesday that some COVID-19 vaccines are likely to receive licenses in the next few weeks and outlined an initial plan to immunize 300 million people.

Health officials said three vaccine companies have applied for early approval for emergency use in India: Serum Institute of India, which has been licensed to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pfizer Inc., and Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

Majority of Mass residents are open to vaccine, new poll shows. Black and Latino residents are most hesitant — 12:32 p.m.

By Laura Krantz and Kay Lazar, Globe staff

The majority of Massachusetts residents plan to get a coronavirus vaccine when it’s available, but Black and Latino residents are more hesitant because of longstanding distrust of the government on healthcare issues, a new poll has found.

Republicans and regular churchgoers are also among the those least eager to be first in line for a vaccine, partly due to skepticism over whether the vaccine has been thoroughly tested.

The survey, conducted late last month by MassINC and commissioned by the Museum of Science, Boston and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, highlighted a need for more communication around vaccine safety and the importance of showing people getting vaccinated successfully.

What are the side effects of the first COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know — 11:27 a.m.

By Deanna Pan, Globe staff

The United States is hurtling toward an ominous winter, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths set bleak new records with few signs of abating. But a glimmer of hope is on the horizon: The Food and Drug Administration is poised to approve a pair of coronavirus vaccines that are roughly 95 percent effective and have shown no serious side effects in clinical trials.

By the end of this month, millions of people across the country could be inoculated against COVID-19. Yet skepticism about the vaccines persist. Recent polling by the Pew Research Center suggests 60 percent of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine if one were available today, but the rest remain wary, questioning the vaccines’ side effects and long-term safety.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe and about 70 percent effective, studies suggest — 11:18 a.m.

By The Associated Press

New results on a possible COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca suggest it is safe and about 70% effective, but questions remain about how well it may help protect those over 55 — a key concern for a vaccine that health officials hope to rely on around the world because of its low cost, availability and ease of use.

Still, experts say the vaccine seems likely to be approved, despite some confusion in the results and lower levels of protection than what other vaccine candidates have shown.

“What we can see looks reasonable, but it’s a bit more complicated than what we’ve seen so far,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a Vanderbilt University researcher helping to test two other vaccines. “If this had been the first report out, the field would have still been excited to have a vaccine.”

Pfizer’s vaccine offers strong protection after first dose, FDA says — 9:15 a.m.

By The New York Times

The coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech provides strong protection against COVID-19 within about 10 days of the first dose, according to documents published Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration before a meeting of its vaccine advisory group.

The finding is one of several significant new results featured in the briefing materials, which span 53 pages of data analyses from the agency and from Pfizer. Last month, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their two-dose vaccine had an efficacy rate of 95% after two doses administered three weeks apart. The new analyses show that the protection starts kicking in far earlier.

Trump adviser explains pass on more Pfizer doses — 9:06 a.m.

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The leader of Operation Warp Speed says the Trump administration was looking at several different vaccines during the summer when it had the option to lock in additional Pfizer vaccine doses.

Chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui told ABC on Tuesday “no one reasonably would buy more from any one of those vaccines because we didn’t know which one would work and which one would be better than the other.”

The administration is coming under scrutiny for failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional Pfizer doses. That decision could delay the delivery of a second batch of U.S. doses until Pfizer fulfills other international contracts.

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir says the situation with Pfizer doesn’t change the timeline for vaccinating “any American who wants it” by “late spring and early summer.” He tells CBS, “We will be able to vaccinate about 20 million people this month and another 20 million to 25 million in January and another 20 to 25 million in February.”

Those numbers assume FDA authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine — 6:30 a.m.

By The Associated Press

LONDON — British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed “V-Day.” As luck would have it, the second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.

Survey suggests support for more restrictions in Mass. — 5:00 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, Globe correspondent

A new survey examining the public’s sentiment toward restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 suggests that a majority of Massachusetts residents favor such measures, even if it means being stuck at home.

The results suggest that there is not only political support for more restrictions to be implemented but also a public desire for more to be done, one of the researchers wrote in an e-mail.

Republican governors, including Baker, urge Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief bill — 4:53 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

Governor Charlie Baker and several other Republican governors — among them New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and Vermont Governor Phil Scott — released a joint statement Monday calling on Congress “to pass an urgently-needed COVID-19 relief bill.”

“As Republican governors on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, we strongly urge Congress to pass a bipartisan agreement on a COVID-19 relief package this month,” the statement reads. The governors did not outline nor endorse any specific form of relief package they hoped to see pass.

The governors noted that more than eight months have passed since the last federal coronavirus stimulus package became law and that “many vital CARES Act programs” have already run out — with more set to soon expire.

Dec. 8, 2020

With few COVID-19 restrictions, personal responsibility takes center stage in the pandemic response — 10:03 p.m.

By Dasia Moore and Gal Tziperman Lotan, Globe staff

Coronavirus cases are reaching record highs. Hospitals are overflowing in several parts of the country. In Massachusetts, some elective surgeries are again on hold.

But as the final weeks of 2020 begin to mirror the grim, early weeks of the pandemic, the shelter-in-place orders and strict industry regulations that helped flatten the curve in the spring are almost nowhere to be found. Instead, public officials are pursuing another approach to managing the virus’s spread: a plea for personal responsibility.

State leaders, Governor Charlie Baker chief among them, are increasingly calling on individuals to do the right thing — avoid high-risk settings, cancel holiday and travel plans, and limit their social circles — without handing down formal guidelines to enforce such behaviors.

Moderna, Pfizer will not attend White House summit on vaccines — 9:29 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

Pfizer and Moderna, the two pharmaceutical companies closest to gaining U.S. clearance for a COVID-19 vaccine, will not attend a White House summit intended to build confidence in the shots.

With the Food and Drug Administration expected to decide on whether to allow the companies’ vaccines to be distributed in the coming days, there was worry that regulators and executives should not be seen rubbing elbows at the Tuesday meeting.

Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the US more vaccine doses — 9:18 p.m.

By The New York Times

Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. government additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to people familiar with the matter. Now Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries, they said.

As the administration scrambles to try to purchase more doses of the vaccine, President Donald Trump plans Tuesday to sign an executive order “to ensure that United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations,” according to a draft statement and a White House official, though it was not immediately clear what force the president’s executive order would carry.

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator — 8:47 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Florida authorities investigating an alleged hack into the state’s emergency response system raided the home Monday of a woman fired earlier this year from her job as COVID-19 data curator.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Rebekah Jones, who was fired for unauthorized public comments about the data in May, has been under investigation since early November when someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information, state records show.

Restaurant closings top 110,000 with industry in ‘free fall’ — 6:08 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

More than 110,000 restaurants have closed permanently or long-term across the country as the industry grapples with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. And more pain is ahead, with a potential shutdown of indoor dining in New York City just as the temperatures drop.

The nationwide tally — representing one in six US eateries — is among the findings of a survey released Monday by the National Restaurant Association. The figure was up from about 100,000 shutdowns in a September survey.

After botched COVID response, UK tackles giant vaccine rollout — 5:47 p.m.

By The New York Times

In Bristol, a sports stadium is being converted into a temporary clinic to provide inoculations, as is a racecourse outside London. Village halls, libraries, and parking lots across the country are also being quickly turned into makeshift vaccination centers, with the government enlisting military planners for advice.

As it prepares to begin rolling out a coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, Britain is taking on the biggest logistical challenge ever faced by the country’s health service: the vaccination of tens of millions of people against coronavirus in a matter of months. At the same time, law enforcement authorities are contending with an array of potential security threats to the vaccination campaign.

Inoculations are expected to begin Tuesday at selected hospitals throughout Britain that have received the first batches of vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, which need to be stored at very low temperatures. But the temporary clinics that are being hurriedly put together are expected to play critical roles as the mass vaccination program expands.

World Health Organization’s advice for the holidays: Don’t hug — 5:31 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The World Health Organization has an unwelcome but potentially life-saving message for the holiday season: Don’t hug.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, WHO’s emergencies chief said Monday that the “shocking” rate of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly in the US, means that people shouldn’t get too close to their loved ones this year.

“The epidemic in the US is punishing. It’s widespread,” said Dr. Michael Ryan. “It’s quite frankly, shocking, to see one to two persons a minute die in the US — a country with a wonderful, strong health system (and) amazing technological capacities,” he said. At the moment, the U.S. accounts for a third of all COVID-19 cases in the world, Ryan added. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has recorded more than 280,000 coronavirus deaths to date.

Fauci warns Christmas has greater COVID-19 risk than Thanksgiving — 5:03 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Christmas holiday season could pose greater risks than Thanksgiving when it comes to spreading the coronavirus, said Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious-disease expert.

Thanksgiving travel and gatherings typically take place for a shorter period of time, while Christmas events may continue through Hanukkah and New Year celebrations, he said, in remarks made at the Milken Institute’s Future of Health summit on Monday.

Trump summit aims to boost faith in vaccine even as it excludes Biden transition officials — 4:45 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The Trump administration is aiming to instill public confidence as well as claim major credit for the forthcoming coronavirus vaccines with a White House summit on Tuesday featuring experts who will outline distribution plans in detail.

Officials from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team are not invited, even though they will oversee the continuation of the largest vaccination program in the nation’s history once he takes office on Jan. 20.

As coronavirus relief talks drag, Congress prepares temporary funding fix — 4:27 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief, preparing a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown this weekend.

House floor leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on Twitter that the temporary government funding bill is slated for a vote on Wednesday, when it is sure to easily pass. The development comes as Capitol Hill is struggling to figure out how to deliver long-delayed pandemic relief, including additional help for businesses hard hit by the pandemic, further unemployment benefits, funding to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and funding demanded by Democrats for state and local governments.

US COVID-19 deaths match April peak with hospitals still filling — 3:17 p.m.

By Jonathan Levin, Bloomberg News

The US is now averaging about as many deaths per day from Covid-19 as it was in April when the pandemic ambushed the New York area.

The seven-day average of reported fatalities rose to 2,201 on Sunday, just one shy of the peak on April 18, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Average daily deaths had been predicted in the range of 1,643 to 1,886 through Dec. 26, according to a four-week forecast from the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Reich Lab.

US schools go back and forth on in-person learning — 3:15 p.m.

By The Associated Press

New York City reopened classrooms to many of its youngest students Monday in what has become a frustrating, stop-and-start process in many school systems around the U.S. because of the alarming surge in the coronavirus.

The nation’s largest school district, with 1 million students, had shut down in-person learning just two weeks ago but decided to bring back preschoolers and elementary school children after parents pushed for it and the mayor concluded it was safe to do so with beefed-up testing.

In contrast, school systems in Detroit, Boston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and suburban Minneapolis in recent weeks abandoned in-person classes or dropped plans to bring students back because of soaring infections.

Governor Baker laments spike in post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 infections — 2:16 p.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Governor Baker on Monday expressed frustration over the rising number of coronavirus infections in Massachusetts in the wake of Thanksgiving, telling reporters at a news conference that it’s clear from the data that informal indoor gatherings are driving the spread of the disease in the state.

“Massachusetts is experiencing a rapid increase in new positive cases in the wake of Thanksgiving,” Baker said Monday as he announced hospitals would curb elective in-patient procedures to relieve stress on the state’s health care system.

Baker said there was a clear change between how the state was doing in battling the virus before Thanksgiving, and what happened after.

ICA announces second temporary closure due to rising infection rates — 2:10 p.m.

By Malcolm Gay, Globe staff

For the second time this year, the Institute of Contemporary Art will close to the public in a voluntary effort to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The museum, which re-opened in July, will close Tuesday.

“We have been paying close attention to the data provided by the city and state as COVID cases continue to rise and have listened to the Governor’s and Mayor’s calls for all of us to stay home and do our part to limit the virus’s spread,” ICA director Jill Medvedow said in a statement to the Globe. “With this in mind, we decided to voluntarily close the museum to the public to ensure the health and safety of our staff, visitors, and community.”

Baker says Mass. hospitals will ‘curtail’ inpatient elective procedures amid COVID-19 spike — 1:29 p.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe staff

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that hospitals in Massachusetts effective Friday will temporarily curtail inpatient elective surgeries that can safely be put off amid the recent spike in coronavirus infections.

“Our hospitals are working day and night to provide the critical care to people that they need,” Baker said during his regular State House briefing.

He said that starting Friday, hospitals will “curtail elective procedures that can be safely postponed. This action will free up necessary staffing and beds.”

Millions of Americans are heading into the holidays unemployed and over $5,000 behind on rent — 11:46 a.m.

By The Washington Post

Millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic have fallen thousands of dollars behind on rent and utility bills, a warning sign that people are running out of money for basic needs.

Nearly 12 million renters will owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities by January, Moody’s Analytics warns. Last month 9 million renters said they were behind on rent, according to a Census Bureau survey.

The numbers were especially high for families with children, with 21% falling behind on rent, and among families of color. About 29% of Black families and 17% of Hispanic renters were behind, the Census Bureau reported.

Biden’s new CDC chief says she’s ‘honored’ to be named to lead agency — 11:21 a.m.

By Christina Prignano, Globe staff

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, President-elect Biden’s pick to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Twitter Monday that she’s “honored” to have been chosen to lead the agency amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Walensky, who currently serves as the infectious diseases chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, was tapped by Biden Monday for the critical job of running the CDC as the United States battles a deadly second surge of coronavirus.

New survey shows most Rhode Islanders support COVID-19 restrictions — 9:55 a.m.

By Dan McGowan, Globe staff

As we enter the second week of Rhode Island’s pause to control the spread of COVID-19, a new poll shows the majority of residents overwhelmingly support some of the restrictions that have been enacted in recent weeks.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, which has been conducting this kind of research throughout the pandemic, shows that at least 70 percent of Rhode Islanders support asking people to stay at home and avoid gatherings, canceling major sports and entertainment events, and restricting international travel to the US as ways to control the spread.

Arizona legislature closes after Giuliani spent two days with maskless GOP lawmakers — 6:59 a.m.

By The Washington Post

For more than 10 hours last Monday, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, convened in a Phoenix hotel ballroom with more than a dozen current and future Arizona Republican lawmakers to hear testimony from people who supposedly witnessed election fraud.

Giuliani and other attendees were shown maskless and not social distancing, and the Arizona Republican Party tweeted an image of Giuliani and lawmakers flouting coronavirus guidelines.

That defiance of public health advice came to a head on Sunday when Trump announced on Twitter that Giuliani had contracted the coronavirus. Hours later, legislative staff in Arizona’s Capitol abruptly announced a week-long closure of the state Senate and House starting on Monday.

Dec. 7, 2020

Nursing home residents could get vaccine by year’s end, official says — 8:27 p.m.

By Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times

Trump administration officials Sunday laid out an ambitious timetable for the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine in the United States, rebuking President-elect Joe Biden’s criticism that there was “no detailed plan that we’ve seen” for getting people immunized.

Dr. Monclef Slaoui, chief science adviser of Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s program to develop and deploy vaccines, said that residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first round of vaccinations by mid-January, perhaps even by the end of December. In some states, this group accounts for about 40 percent of deaths from the coronavirus.

Inaction on stimulus package would be ‘stupidity on steroids,’ senator says — 8:24 p.m.

By Luke Broadwater and Hailey Fuchs, New York Times

A bipartisan group of senators Sunday made the case for a $908 billion stimulus proposal that they argued would break the stalemate in Congress over delivering additional economic relief to Americans battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat who is one of the lawmakers who created the plan, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the number of senators backing the proposal “goes up every day.”

“It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress doesn’t act,” Warner said, adding that he predicted a few more “days of drama” before the deal gained enough support to pass both chambers.

Cambridge, Framingham schools switch to remote, Worcester field hospital accepts first five COVID-19 patients — 8:09 p.m.

The coronavirus surge continued to rock Massachusetts Sunday as Framingham and Cambridge school officials planned to switch students to remote learning this week, and a COVID-19 field hospital in Worcester accepted its first patients.

Governor Charlie Baker warned months ago that the state would face a surge of cases in the fall but continued with reopening plans. On Sunday, public health experts called on the state to take aggressive action now to save lives this winter.

In Lawrence, COVID-19 pandemic has been ‘the perfect storm’ — 8:06 p.m.

By Laura Crimaldi, Globe Staff

More than 800 Lawrence residents get tested each day for COVID-19, some waiting up to four hours. The public school system has conducted classes remotely all year. The city was a leader in issuing high fines to people who refused to wear a mask.

But despite the aggressive measures, the pandemic made itself known quickly in Lawrence and has refused to relinquish its grip on the city, which has a positivity rate of nearly 15 percent and the full slate of inequities that fuel virus transmission. Statewide, the seven-day average positivity rate is 5.4 percent.

How can you say no to family during the holidays? With kindness, experts urge — 6:11 p.m.

By Gal Tziperman Lotan, Globe Staff

Months ago, when the pandemic was just taking hold, you might have looked to the end of the year with some hope that things would be better by then.

Maybe your family asked you to come home for the holidays, and you booked plane tickets. Maybe you dreamily talked to your grandchildren or cousins about being together under one roof as snow gently fell. Surely things would be under control by December, right? Right?

Sadly, we know better now, and holiday plans are filled with the fear that we may be putting ourselves, and those we love, at risk. As public health officials urge us to stay home for the holidays, many people are having to forgo traditional gatherings and decline invitations from those they love the most.

In the year of COVID-19, Boston homicides and shootings spike. Why? — 6:07 p.m.

By Danny McDonald, Globe Staff

This year, street violence has increased in Boston. Homicides in the city so far are up 54 percent from last year — at 54 for the year, up from 35 at this time in 2019. As of late November, there were 219 shooting incidents in the city, compared to 151 for the same time period last year. Total shooting victims have increased from 183 to 261. Likewise, gun-related arrests increased from 369 to 409.

For city authorities, advocates who work in violence prevention, and those who live and work in neighborhoods ravaged by street violence, the explanations for the spike are myriad.

Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades — 4:49 p.m.

By The Associated Press

The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more F’s than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning.

School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most.

Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump says — 3:48 p.m.

By Tony Czuczka, Bloomberg

President Donald Trump said his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has been leading efforts to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 general election, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Trump wished the 76-year-old former New York mayor well in a tweet on Sunday, saying “we will carry on!!!”

Some colleges plan to bring back more students in the spring — 3:37 p.m.

By Anemona Hartocollis and Shawn Hubler, New York Times

It was a tough fall semester for many U.S. colleges and universities, with declining enrollment, canceled classes and sporting events, widespread Zoom fatigue and enough coronavirus-infected students nationwide to fill 3 1/2 Rose Bowls.

But many university officials say that lessons from the fall will allow them to do something many experts considered unthinkable a few months ago: bring even more students back onto campus in January and February, when classes resume for the spring.

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks — 3:22 p.m.

By The Associated Press

With time running out, lawmakers on Sunday closed in on a proposed COVID-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits but not another round of $1,200 in direct payments to most Americans, leaving that issue for President-elect Joe Biden to wrestle over with a new Congress next year.

The $908 billion aid package to be released Monday would be attached to a larger year-end spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown this coming weekend.

A gamble pays off in ‘spectacular success’: How the leading coronavirus vaccines made it to the finish line — 1:50 p.m.

By The Washington Post

On a Sunday afternoon in early November, scientist Barney Graham got a call at his home office in Rockville, Md., where he has sequestered himself for most of the last 10 months, working relentlessly to develop a vaccine to vanquish a killer virus.

It was Graham’s boss at the National Institutes of Health, with an early heads-up on news the world would learn the next morning: A coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and the German biotech firm BioNTech that used a new genetic technology and a specially designed spike protein from Graham and collaborators had proved stunningly effective.

The significance of the news was clear right away to Graham: There could be not one, but two vaccines by year’s end. If the Pfizer vaccine worked well, odds were good for a vaccine from biotechnology firm Moderna, since they both relied on the spike protein that Graham’s lab helped design and a technology never before harnessed in an approved vaccine.

Federal health official expects vaccine to be available to all Americans by second quarter — 11:38 a.m.

Bloomberg

All Americans who want to get a Covid-19 vaccine should be able to do so by the second quarter of next year, Health and Human Services Alex Azar said.

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to decide as early as Thursday on emergency authorization for a shot developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, Azar and Moncef Slaoui, the head of the government’s program to accelerate a vaccine, expressed confidence that the FDA would clear the way.

“I’ve not heard of any red flags,but I’ll have to leave that to the career scientists at the FDA who were digging through all the data,” Azar said on “Fox News Sunday.”





UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world — 8:04 a.m.

By The Associated Press

LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech was being sent to hospitals across the U.K. in super-cold containers on Sunday, two days ahead of the kickoff of Britain’s biggest-ever immunization program, one being closely watched around the world.

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the rollout on Tuesday, a day that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.

Dec. 6, 2020

Most of California to enter sweeping new virus lockdown — 11:16 p.m.

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — The vast region of Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay area, and a large swath of the Central Valley are about to be placed under a sweeping new lockdown in an urgent attempt to slow the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

The California Department of Public Health said Saturday the intensive care unit capacity in Southern California and Central Valley hospitals had fallen below a 15% threshold that triggers the new measures, which include strict closures for businesses and a ban on gathering with anyone outside of your own household. The new measures will take effect Sunday evening and remain in place for at least three weeks, meaning the lockdown will cover the Christmas holiday.

The elderly vs. essential workers: Who should get the coronavirus vaccine first? — 8:51 p.m.

By Abby Goodnough and Jan Hoffman, New York Times

With the coronavirus pandemic surging and initial vaccine supplies limited, the United States faces a hard choice: Should the country’s immunization program focus in the early months on the elderly and people with serious medical conditions, who are dying of the virus at the highest rates, or on essential workers, an expansive category encompassing Americans who have borne the greatest risk of infection?

Health care workers and the frailest of the elderly — residents of long-term-care facilities — will almost certainly get the first shots, under guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Thursday. But with vaccination expected to start this month, the debate among federal and state health officials about who goes next, and lobbying from outside groups to be included, is growing more urgent.

Nantucket reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as virus spreads in island households — 6:50 p.m.

By Jeremy C. Fox, Globe Correspondent

Nantucket Cottage Hospital reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, part of 159 cases found among people aged 9 months to 60 years in the past week, according to the hospital and the Nantucket Health Department.

Nantucket’s seven-day positivity rate for tests has reached 10.9 percent, its highest since the beginning of the pandemic, as the virus spreads within 40 to 60 households on the island, the hospital and the Health Department said in a joint statement.

US COVID-19 vaccinations may start Friday, FDA adviser says — 6:18 p.m.

By Bloomberg News

Vaccinations in the U.S. could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer Inc./BioNtech SE shot the day before, James Hildreth, a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, told NBC News.

ER visits, long waits climb for kids in mental health crisis — 5:51 p.m.

By The Associated Press

When children and teens are overwhelmed with anxiety, depression or thoughts of self-harm, they often wait days in emergency rooms because there aren’t enough psychiatric beds.

The problem has only grown worse during the pandemic, reports from parents and professionals suggest.

With schools closed, routines disrupted and parents anxious over lost income or uncertain futures, children are shouldering new burdens many are unequipped to bear.

Early-season men’s matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests — 5:47 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.

They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. The game on CBS between the nation’s top two men’s college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.

Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID-19 better than a vaccine? — 12:58 p.m.

By The New York Times

On the heels of last month’s news of stunning results from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccines, Sen. Rand Paul tweeted a provocative comparison.

The new vaccines were 90% and 94.5% effective, Paul said. But “naturally acquired” COVID-19 was even better, at 99.9982%, he claimed.

Paul, R-Ky., is one of many people who, weary of lockdowns and economic losses, have extolled the benefits of contracting the coronavirus. The senator was diagnosed with the disease this year and has argued that surviving a bout of COVID-19 confers greater protection, and poses fewer risks, than getting vaccinated.

The trouble with that logic is that it’s difficult to predict who will survive an infection unscathed, said Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto. Given all of the unknowns — like a region’s hospital capacity, or the strength of a person’s immune response — choosing the disease over the vaccine is “a very bad decision,” she said.

Fauci discusses how long it may take the average American to get a COVID-19 vaccine, potential virus surges, and more — 7:51 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a televised town hall Friday night that the pandemic sweeping through the nation has yet to see “the full effect of a potential surge upon a surge” following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fauci, who will be staying on as chief medical advisor to President-elect Joe Biden, was taking part in a discussion on the coronavirus with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta when he was asked about a model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that is projecting more than 530,000 deaths from the virus in the United States by April.

It was only this past week that Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the upcoming months could be “the most difficult in the public health history of this nation” due to the strain placed on the country’s health care system as a consequence of the pandemic.

The number of deaths projected from the coronavirus in the model could reach that point, Fauci said, due to several “conflating events occurring.”

California on the brink: Virus rages and closures imminent — 6:08 a.m.

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Much of California is on the brink of sweeping new restrictions on businesses and activities, a desperate attempt to slow the frighteningly rapid escalation of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Five San Francisco Bay Area counties imposed a new stay-at-home order for their residents that will take effect Sunday. Southern California and a large swath of the central portion of the state could join this weekend.

Those two regions have seen their intensive care unit capacity fall below the 15% threshold that under a new state stay-at-home order will trigger new restrictions barring all on-site restaurant dining and close hair and nail salons, movie theaters and many other businesses, as well as museums and playgrounds.

If their capacity remains below that level when the data is updated Saturday, the closures will take effect Sunday and stay in effect at least three weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plan Thursday. It is the most restrictive order since he imposed the country’s first statewide stay-at-home rule in March.

The new order divides the state into five regions and uses ICU capacity as the trigger for closures. Newsom also says people may not congregate with anyone outside their household and must always wear masks when they go outside.



