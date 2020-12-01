Malden creates court-based program for residents facing evictions

Malden residents facing eviction can now get some additional help to stay in their homes.
Malden has initiated a court-based program to provide legal aid, mediation, and rental assistance to residents who have received an eviction notice.
“No one should face an eviction alone, especially during the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Mayor Gary Christenson said in a statement. “This program ensures that every Malden resident facing eviction will have an advocate or mediator available to help them in court.”
The Malden Redevelopment Authority, which is administering the program, has partnered with two nonprofits on the initiative, which is funded with $500,000 the city received through the federal CARES Act. Both agencies have been providing the services to area residents for many years.
But the new program provides them with significantly more resources to expand the number of Malden residents receiving assistance, according to Alex Pratt, community development director for the Redevelopment Authority.
While the state moratorium on evictions ended in October, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop evictions through December for qualified tenants who submit the appropriate documentation.
