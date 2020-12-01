Malden creates court-based program for residents facing evictions

Malden residents facing eviction can now get some additional help to stay in their homes.

Malden has initiated a court-based program to provide legal aid, mediation, and rental assistance to residents who have received an eviction notice.

“No one should face an eviction alone, especially during the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Mayor Gary Christenson said in a statement. “This program ensures that every Malden resident facing eviction will have an advocate or mediator available to help them in court.”