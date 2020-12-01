Man fatally shot early Tuesday in Malden

A man in his 20s was shot to death early Tuesday in Malden, authorities said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement that Malden police responded to a 911 call around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Cross Street. Officers discovered the victim suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds” to his chest, the statement said.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.