Meteorological winter begins today

Meteorological winter begins this week with the coldest three months of the year underway. Although March can certainly bring cold and snow, it’s actually a spring month when it comes to climatology.

It’s been a warm and typically wet autumn, and now we’re on to the cold season. Many climate sites around New England just finished a top 10 warm fall with enough moisture to put a big dent in the spring-summer drought.

This is the time of year where people like to know: What type of winter is it going to be? Will it be super cold? Will we have a lot of snow or might we get by with a milder, less intense winter? Snow in southern New England is highly variable from year to year. There have been several periods with 3 years of below average snowfall in a row.

Snowfall records dating back more than 100 years in Boston. NOAA

Predicting what’s going to happen for the next three months is definitely a bit of a game. I like to use the analogy that winter forecasts are somewhat like betting odds or political polls. Let’s say that your favorite football team has odds they’re going to win by three touchdowns, but they only win by a field goal. In that case, the odds were off but the ultimate result was correct. A candidate might be polling to win by four or five points and ends up winning by just one; the result is correct, but the margin was off. In both of these cases there could be an upset, something unforeseen that changes the results, and the underdog wins. This is also the case with winter forecasting, and forecasting in general for that matter.

This year most models and forecasters are pointing toward less snow than average and milder conditions than average. Remember, even so called open winters can see severe cold and a snowstorm or two. It’s never not snowed in winter, and we’ve actually already had a memorable snow event in the fall! A slightly warmer winter with just under-average snowfall would certainly impact us more than a much warmer than average one.

The basis for this is a La Niña condition present off the coast of South America. There in the Pacific Ocean the water is colder than average This is the opposite of an El Niño condition and brings about its own variety of weather.

La Niña winters are typically wet and warm in much of the east. NOAA

As long as El Niño remains the dominant player over the next several months, it’s more likely than not that we end up with a less impactful winter.

There is a high likelihood of La Niña lasting the entire winter. NOAA

However, just like in a sports match or in politics, other factors can materialize and overwhelm conventional wisdom. For example, if the polar vortex starts to weaken and cold air slips into the United States at the same time storms are moving along the coastline, we would end up snowier and colder than predicted. If the atmosphere becomes blocked near Greenland this can also help produce coastal snowstorms and throw off a winter forecast in a big way.

Additionally, clusters of thunderstorms meander around the equatorial regions of the planet and sometimes these can get stuck in a position to influence our weather in profound ways. Meteorologists classify the different positions of these storms as the Madden Julian Oscillation or MJO. Last year these storms were most prevalent in a phase which helped enhance our warm weather and lack of snow. Will that happen again or could we see the opposite occur this winter?

The MJO has profound effects on the weather across the globe. NOAA

When it comes to winter forecasting, it’s nearly impossible to accurately forecast an entire season with high confidence. Throughout the next three months and into early spring there will be unforeseen pattern changes that could change my current thinking of a milder winter with less snow than average to something more memorable. The good news is that forecasters are able to see these pattern changes ahead of time so as things change, I’ll be sure to let you know. Stay tuned.

