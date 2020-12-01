Newton residents asked to donate to food pantries this holiday season

Newton is asking residents to help provide financial support to the city’s local food pantries this holiday season, as the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased need.
“While we cannot collect the non-perishables and we cannot come together, we can still support the three food pantries through online donations,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.
The three Newton programs — the Arabic Baptist Food Pantry, Centre Street Food Pantry, and the Newton Food Pantry — are providing help to local people impacted by food insecurity, she said.
Residents also can contribute a grocery gift card to the city’s food pantries during the 2020 Mayor’s Dazzling Holiday Drive-Thru, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Newton City Hall, Fuller said. Grocery cards also can be donated at the mayor’s office during business hours throughout the month of December.
Unwrapped gifts for children up to age 10 can be donated during Tuesday’s event as well, Fuller said.
Residents who seek food assistance are asked to contact Newton’s Department of Health & Human Services at 617-796-1420 or visit its website at newtonma.gov for information.
