Newton residents asked to donate to food pantries this holiday season

Newton is asking residents to help provide financial support to the city’s local food pantries this holiday season, as the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased need.

“While we cannot collect the non-perishables and we cannot come together, we can still support the three food pantries through online donations,” Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

The three Newton programs — the Arabic Baptist Food Pantry, Centre Street Food Pantry, and the Newton Food Pantry — are providing help to local people impacted by food insecurity, she said.