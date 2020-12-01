Paul D. Sferruzza, radio personality known to Boston sports fan as ‘Tank’, dead at 67

Sferruzza was a long-time colleague of Charles Laquidara on the radio personality’s “The Big Mattress” show broadcast over WBCN-FM, which was then one of Boston’s most influential radio stations.

He was 67 years old and was living in Dover, N.H., with his long-time partner Elaine Keating Pridham, according to his on-line obituary posted on Legacy.com . He died peacefully at home last Wednesday.

Paul D. Sferruzza, who was known as “Tank” as an FM radio sports personality in Greater Boston in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died after a period of declining health.

Laquidara posted about his friend’s passing on his Facebook page. “R.I.P. buddy... Now you’re with your mom, Irene (and Ted Williams!),” he wrote in a posting that mentioned other radio colleagues who have passed. “Paul “Tank” Sferruzza...Spreading great radio waves across the universe.”

Born in Cambridge on Jan. 10, 1953, Sferruzza was a graduate of Boston Trade School who once hoped for a career as a baker. But his life plans changed in 1977 when he started answering the listener line at WBCN.

In succeeding years, he became the station’s van driver, sports reporter/director for the station. He later shifted over to WZLX-FM until his retirement in 2003, according to his Legacy obituary.

Sferruzza told the Globe in 2001 that Laquidara “gave me the nickname Tank back in 1980 because he didn’t care that I corrected him on things such as day of the week, time, and those things off the air rather than shouting it out on the air.’'

At one time in his life, he told the Globe, he weighed 600 pounds but later slimmed down to 278 pounds.

“The women loved to hear my voice, though,” he told the Globe.

Sferruzza went on the air full time in 1982 for WBCN, earning $120 per week reporting sports scores. In 1984, he started interviewing guests and developed into a sports celebrity on his own.

“I’m doing the sort of job that I always wanted, to be full time on radio,” Sferruzza told the Globe. “I’m just a working-class guy from Dorchester, not the rich kid type from Wellesley and Dover.”

Among his more memorable guests, Tank lists Roger Clemens, Kevin McHale, Mosi Tatupu, Bill Russell, Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, Drew Bledsoe, Joe Namath, and Greg Gumbel.

“I’m the ultimate underdog, doing OK for myself,’' he told the Globe. “I grew up a fat little kid, just watching sports on TV and reading all the newspapers about sports teams. I never really played any sports, although I loved them.’'

A memorial service is being planned for next year.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.