Police officers being are being ‘disregarded, dismissed, and disrespected,’ top cop union says, responding to reform bill

Legislative leaders hailed the compromise as “landmark” legislation and among the most comprehensive bills to surface in the country in response to the flood of demonstrations calling for tighter police accountability following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in May by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Labor officials quickly mobilized their opposition, given the bill’s likely fast track to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk. The Massachusetts Legislature was expected to vote on the 129-page bill later Tuesday, less than 24 hours after a conference committee released the agreement following four months of closed-door negotiations.

Painting their criticism in deeply personal terms, the state’s powerful police unions opened a new front Tuesday to stop, or at least delay, a sweeping compromise legislative leaders unveiled to overhaul policing in Massachusetts.

Baker, who earlier this year had filed his own bill reshaping oversight of Massachusetts local and state police officers, said Tuesday he still needed time to review the proposal.

But police unions, who for months pushed lawmakers to reshape or even pause debate until next year, relaunched their efforts within hours of the bill’s release, often by framing it as an affront to their profession. The state’s largest union told its 4,300 members that the bill and the process lawmakers used to shepherd it through the chambers show that officers are being “disregarded, dismissed, and disrespected.”

“The bill as written simply goes too far in micromanaging police operations and establishing new protocols that will create dangerous situations and bring harm to not only police officers on the job, but to the public as well,” Scott A. Hovsepian, president of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police, and other leaders of the union wrote to members Tuesday.

The union said Massachusetts has one of the country’s lowest rates of “police killings” in the country, “yet the conference committee has taken a radical, cruel swipe at those sworn to protect and serve. They seek to punish police just for being police.”

The legislation would create a new Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, a nine-member group that would serve as the state’s primary civil enforcement agency, with the power to certify officers for the first time in state history, oversee investigations into officer misconduct, and revoke an officers’ license for certain misconduct.

The so-called POST commission could strip an officer’s certification if he or she is convicted of a felony, “knowingly” files a police report with false information, or uses deadly excessive force, among dozens of examples of misconduct laid out in the legislation.

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Monday night circulated a script to its members to send to state representatives and senators charging that the bill “does not protect or serve anyone.”

The bill, the unions argue, would deny officers proper due process in misconduct investigations. According to the bill, the newly created commission can immediately suspend a certification if, for example, an officer is arrested, charged, or indicted on a felony or if a preliminary probe determines by a “preponderance of the evidence” that a suspension is in the public interest.

The commission can ultimately choose to revoke or suspend an officer’s license after a hearing if it finds “clear and convincing evidence” the officer engaged in misconduct, according to the legislation.

“It would make Police Officers second class citizens by denying them the due process given to all other Massachusetts Public Employees,” the IBPO script reads.

How much sway the unions can have at this point remains to be seen. While they often stand among the most powerful labor groups, legislative leaders have repeatedly, and publicly, committed to pursuing the legislation in response to the nationwide reckoning over race and police accountability sparked by Floyd’s death.

The House passed its original version of the bill 93-66 — a relatively slim window in the Democratic-dominated chamber and one that would fall far short of the margin needed to override a gubernatorial veto. The Senate’s version passed 30-7.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much the compromise version would shift support within the chambers. But much of the union’s lobbying efforts may ultimately be directed at Baker, who would have 10 days to sign, veto, or return it to the Legislature with an amendment. Hovsepian, for one, appeared at the White House for an event at the end of July, telling President Trump in a meeting that the unions were urging Baker to “slow the process down.”

“This is an issue that’s important to us,” Baker said Tuesday at an unrelated State House news conference. But, he said he couldn’t comment on the details until he had time “to actually read the thing.”

“We haven’t even talked to our own lawyers about it yet,” he said.

Rooted at the center of disagreement between lawmakers, unions, and reform advocates were disparate proposals aimed at the state’s qualified immunity law, the legal doctrine protecting police officers from certain civil misconduct lawsuits.

Legislative leaders ultimately adopted House-passed language, tying qualified immunity, in part, to the new licensing process, where officers would lose the personal legal protection in cases where their conduct results in decertification. The agreement also would create a commission to study further changes in the law.

The Senate had proposed scaling back its use further by allowing civil rights lawsuits under state law if the officer should have reasonably known his or her conduct broke the law.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, while praising the bill as a “step forward,” specifically said the qualified immunity provision doesn’t go far enough to “to address this systemic problem.” The congresswoman has called to eliminate qualified immunity, arguing it’s long protected police from accountability.

“Rather than ending the harmful doctrine outright, Massachusetts has missed an opportunity to lead by ensuring that those responsible for upholding the law are subject to it too,” Pressley said in a statement.

The sweeping legislation also would ban choke holds, set new limits on so-called no-knock warrants, and codify standards of use of force. It includes changes spurred by the overtime fraud scandal within the State Police, including allowing the governor to appoint a colonel from outside the department and creating criminal penalties for filing fraudulent timesheets.

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Karen E. Spilka touted the bill on Monday night as “one of the most comprehensive approaches to police reform and racial justice in the United States since the tragic murder of George Floyd.”

Advocates who have prodded the Legislature likewise hailed the bill’s release, its creation of the independent commission, which also would have subpoena power, and various other commissions, including a permanent panel to study issues that “disproportionately have a negative impact” on Black men and boys.

“Nothing like this has been achieved before in Massachusetts in the history of our state,” Beverly Williams, co-chair of Greater Boston Interfaith Organization, said in a statement Tuesday.

Many of the police unions said they generally are open to reforms, such as changes to training and use of force protocols, even the idea of a certification system. But they also argued that the process has been rushed in response to the protests.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts, which represents 1,900 troopers and sergeants, quickly pushed lawmakers to vote against the agreement, saying in a statement Tuesday that it “misses the mark” with commissions stacked with political appointees “with no real world experience in policing and the dangers officers face every day.”

“We urge the members of the Legislature to reject this bill and begin anew in 2021,” the union said in a statement.

Legislative lawmakers on Monday said the commission would carry independent power, with appointments being made by the governor and attorney general, and at least three spots reserved for law enforcement officers. But there also would be several seats for civilians, including mandated spots for a social worker, a retired superior court judge, and an attorney nominated by the civil rights and social justice section council of the Massachusetts Bar Association.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.