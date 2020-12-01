Untimely death being investigated in Unity, N.H.

Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating after a body was found buried on residential property in Unity, officials said.
The body was buried on Quaker City Road, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Tuesday evening.
Officials are investigating it as a “untimely death” and foul play is not suspected, the statement said.
Unity is a small town in Sullivan County in southwest New Hampshire.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Unity Fire Department assisted State Police at the scene, the statement said.
The investigation by New Hampshire State Police with review from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is ongoing, the statement said.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (603) 223-8494 or e-mail William.G.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.