Vote authorizes Hingham to buy land for proposed police and fire facility

Robert Garrity, chairman of the Public Safety Facility Building Committee, said the project was stalled, however, until another Town Meeting approved spending money for a final design.

The vote authorizing the purchase of 335 Lincoln St. required a two-thirds majority and passed by a 12-vote margin, 314 to 139, according to the town clerk’s office.

A Special Town Meeting narrowly approved spending $5.5 million to buy 3.1 acres on Route 3A, near the Hingham Shipyard, for a proposed police headquarters and satellite fire station.

“The current plan is to try to refine the work that has been done to date on the feasibility study, and get a better handle on the size of the project and estimated project cost,” Garrity said. A June 2020 Town Meeting had approved $250,000 for the feasibility study and initial design.

That design, by Kaestle Boos Associates, was for a 50,000-square-foot, three-story building and parking garage estimated to cost $39.6 million. The design provided about three times as much space as the existing police headquarters and satellite North Fire Station that the new building would replace.

Many of those at the Nov. 21 meeting. held outdoors on the Hingham High School football field, argued that officials should focus on helping the schools cope with the COVID-19 pandemic — and build a new Foster School — instead of building a costly public safety facility.

Supporters of the plan said the current police headquarters and North Fire Station were cramped and outdated, and that the town was financially able to do more than one project at a time.

