Waltham authorities offer $5,000 reward for information on ‘person or persons’ responsible for spate of random attacks

WALTHAM — City officials here are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “person or persons” responsible for a string of random attacks that have targeted at least 10 people since Nov. 10, Waltham Police Chief Keith MacPherson said Tuesday.

Authorities on Monday had said 11 attacks occurred in the city in recent weeks, beginning in the area of the Gardencrest complex on Nov. 10 and continuing elsewhere. On Tuesday, police officials said 10 attacks were confirmed and the 11th was recently called in to law enforcement anonymously. However, investigators haven’t been able to confirm the 11th attack since the alleged victim hasn’t come forward to offer more information.

During Tuesday’s briefing, officials said the 10 confirmed victims were all men of various races and ages, with the youngest being 20 and the oldest in his mid to late 40s.

MacPherson said police believe the attacker uses some kind of weapon to inflict blunt force trauma upon the victims. “They’re pretty serious injuries, including orbital facial fractures, fractured nose, lacerations to the face, pretty substantial injuries … so we don’t believe it can be just someone’s fist.”

According to MacPherson, the first incident was on Nov. 10 and the most recent attack occurred Nov. 27.

Descriptions of the suspect have been hard to get because the attacker sneaks up on his victims from behind and has his face covered by a mask or hoodie, he said.

“The motive is somewhat in question but it appears to be a thrill of the assault, or someone who’s very violent and enjoys seeing someone hurt by this,” said MacPherson. “There’s never been a robbery - it’s always been just an assault and the assailant takes off.”

Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy urged residents not to walk alone and only walk in well-lit areas.

“Try to use the buddy system as much as possible,” she said.

Among the victims, authorities have said, was a letter carrier who was attacked from behind and struck in the face on Nov. 20.

Waltham Police Detective Sergeant Stephen M. McCarthy, a department spokesman, said Monday via e-mail that a “blunt object was used in at least some of the attacks but that the object is unknown. Some of the persons were treated at local hospitals.”

Stephen N. Doherty, a postal service spokesman, also confirmed the attack on the postal worker.

“The safety of our employees is of paramount importance,” Doherty said. “We have rearranged the delivery sequence of this route to facilitate delivery during the earlier daylight hours.”

Daniel Gray, a property manager with Harbor Group Management Company, which manages Gardencrest, said in a statement Monday that the facility is cooperating with law enforcement.

“We can confirm that five of those attacks did occur at Gardencrest,” Gray wrote via e-mail. “We are cooperating fully with the police on their investigation and support them as much as possible. Courtesy officer patrols remain in place and we are in regular communication with our residents, encouraging them to stay safe, remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activity to the police promptly.”

Police on Saturday released surveillance video footage of a man they said was the suspect. The assailant appears to be lying in wait and taking victims by surprise, according to a recent police statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.