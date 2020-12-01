Wenham creating panel to promote diversity, anti-discrimination

Wenham’s Board of Selectmen recently approved the launch of a Human Rights Committee.

The panel will be responsible for recommending initiatives that promote diversity, inclusion, and anti-discrimination in the community. The group will also be tasked with recommending policies to selectmen to advance those goals, collaborating with area organizations to address human rights issues locally and regionally, and serving as a point of contact for residents with any concerns about discrimination.

The committee, which selectmen established in collaboration with the new Hamilton-Wenham Human Rights Coalition, will consist of six community members appointed by selectmen and the police chief or his or her designee. The committee also will have the opportunity to appoint a non-voting student member.