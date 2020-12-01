Baker urges people to continue to take coronavirus precautions as more holidays approach

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday pointed to declines in air, bus, train, and auto travel around the Thanksgiving holiday, compared with last year, as a sign that people had heeded public health advice meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the same time, he urged people to keep up their guard as they celebrate the December holidays.

The decline in travel, which came after public health officials suggested that people limit their celebrations, “means that many people understood that this year that Thanksgiving Day event, that Thanksgiving weekend, needed to be different,” he said.

“I get that after 10 months of fear and anxiety and tragedy and sacrifice and uncertainty as we head into this holiday season, the one place people most want to be for very good reasons is with their family, participating in many of those rituals which involve formal and in some cases informal gatherings that we all love so much,” he said.