Bipartisan group of senators prepares $908 billion stimulus plan, aiming to break partisan logjam

With negotiations among congressional leaders at a standstill, senators in both parties have worked together for weeks on a proposal that could break the logjam. Several centrist lawmakers in the Senate — including Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Warner of Virginia and Republicans Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Susan Collins of Maine — held a news conference Tuesday to push their proposal as a template for legislation that could pass Congress as the economy faces a winter surge in coronavirus cases.

Congress has faced increasing pressure to approve additional economic relief since talks between the White House and House Democrats collapsed, first over the summer and then again in the fall ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators introduced a stimulus proposal worth about $908 billion on Tuesday, aiming to break a months-long partisan impasse over providing emergency federal relief to the US economy.

’'Our action to provide emergency relief is needed now more than ever before. The people need to know we are not going to leave until we get something accomplished,’' Manchin said, flanked by about half a dozen lawmakers at the Capitol. ’'I’m committed to seeing this through.’'

The plan circulated by the bipartisan group is light on details but seeks to reach a middle ground on numerous contentious economic issues.

It would provide $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits for four months — a lower amount than the $600 per week Democrats sought, while still offering substantial relief to tens of millions of jobless Americans. The agreement includes $160 billion in funding for state and local governments, a key Democratic priority opposed by most Republicans, as well as a temporary moratorium on some coronavirus-related lawsuits against firms and other entities — a key Republican priority that most Democrats oppose. The measure also includes funding for small businesses, schools, health care, transit authorities, and student loans, among other measures.

Aides close to the effort described details as fluid.

The effort still faces enormous hurdles, and most congressional aides are skeptical that the push will succeed. President Trump’s negotiators have remained at odds for months with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, over multiple critical aspects of stimulus legislation, while Senate Republicans led by majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, were broadly uncomfortable with the amount of spending the White House pushed at times.

But the substantive efforts at a compromise in the Senate reflect growing agitation from influential senators against the hard-line stances of their respective leaders.

McConnell and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, have traded barbs, with McConnell on Monday accusing Democrats of ’'all-or-nothing obstruction.’' Schumer said in a floor speech that ’'both sides must give,’' but also denounced McConnell for advancing a GOP wish list in stimulus talks.

Some lawmakers have hoped that elements of a bipartisan stimulus deal could be added to the spending bill required to avoid a Dec. 11 government shutdown, although that could complicate the must-pass legislation.





Talks between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi Tuesday were expected to include both the must-pass government spending bill and stimulus efforts.





Pressed on the coronavirus compromise package during testimony he gave on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Mnuchin said he would review it. ’'I do think that more fiscal response is needed. I think what’s more important is what we can pass quickly on a bipartisan basis to target the most difficult parts of the economy,’' he said.

President-elect Joe Biden, who introduced his economic team Tuesday, expressed support for some form of relief now and signaled to Republicans that more aid will be necessary next year after his inauguration in January.

’'Right now, the full Congress should come together and pass a robust package for relief to address these urgent needs. But any package passed in a lame-duck session is likely to be, at best, just a start,’' Biden said in Wilmington, Del.

A spokesman for Biden declined to say whether the president-elect supports the bipartisan proposal unveiled Tuesday.

Economists have warned of devastating consequences for the economy and millions of Americans if no stimulus deal is passed. A number of relief programs are set to expire at the end of the year. Twelve million Americans are on pace to lose their jobless benefits, and protections for renters and student borrowers are also set to expire along with a federal paid family leave program.

The White House has largely abandoned its aggressive push for stimulus since Trump lost the presidential election.

The bipartisan agreement includes about $288 billion in funding for small businesses, including through the Paycheck Protection Program and other aid. It also includes $45 billion for transportation agencies; $82 billion for education; $26 billion in nutrition assistance; and $16 billion in health care, including to help with coronavirus testing, tracing, and vaccine distribution.

The effort was expected to leave out a second round of $1,200 stimulus payments, as a way to bring down its overall cost, even though Trump and Pelosi support it.