Federal panel recommends initial coronavirus vaccine doses go to health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities

The two top-priority groups add up to about 24 million people, officials said. Pfizer and biotech firm Moderna are expected to produce 40 million doses of their two-dose vaccines, or enough for about 20 million people, by the end of the year. About 330 million people live in the United States.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in a virtual meeting on the plan for prioritizing the initial doses of the vaccine.

A little-known federal advisory committee on Tuesday recommended that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be the first to receive vaccines for the coronavirus.

Pfizer and Moderna have both applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their vaccines.

Recommendations from the immunization advisory committee are sent to CDC Director Robert Redfield, who also informs Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. If the recommendations are approved, they will become official CDC recommendations on immunization in the United States.

The advisory group normally votes after a vaccine has been approved. It met Tuesday, before FDA approval, because states want guidance on priority groups before Friday, when they must submit final details to the federal government on where they want vaccines delivered once they are authorized, The Washington Post reported.

STAT reports that there may be some turbulence ahead, however, with some Trump officials pressing for adults 65 years old and older to be given first access to the vaccine.

A Health and Human Services spokesman told STAT that “the doctors will make their recommendations, and ultimately the governors will make a determination of what works best for their communities based on input they receive and the circumstances on the ground.”

The recommendations from the federal panel comes as anticipation builds in Massachusetts over the state’s plan, which could result in 300,000 residents being vaccinated initially, the Globe reports.

The federal panel’s vote will be followed by a Tuesday evening meeting of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine advisory group, which will recommend who in Massachusetts will get the vaccines first. The governor’s plan is expected to follow that recommendation.

