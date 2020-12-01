‘It’s all gone too far’: Georgia elections official denounces threats, asks President Trump to condemn violent rhetoric

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Sterling, a Republican, warned someone could get hurt over the rhetoric.

“It has to stop,” Gabriel Sterling said. “Mr. President, you have not condemned this language or these actions. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

Georgia’s voting system manager angrily denounced threats of violence officials have received as the state’s second presidential recount continued Tuesday, and pleaded with President Trump to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence,” warning that “someone’s going to get killed.”

“Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get shot, someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. I’m doing my best to keep it together. All of this is wrong,” he said.

Sterling appealed directly to Trump and senators to condemn violent language and actions after he said a “20-something tech” received death threats while he worked, and the Secretary of State’s wife has been getting “sexualized threats through her cell phone.”

“This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy. And all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. It’s too much,” Sterling said.

Sterling’s comments came after Joe diGenova, an attorney for the Trump campaign and former federal prosecutor, on Monday called for violence against Chris Krebs, the nation’s top election security who Trump fired after Krebs vouched for the integrity of the election.

“Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity,” diGenova said during an appearance on “The Howie Carr Show.” “That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

Trump has continued to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in Georgia, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden by more than 12,000 votes. The state on Tuesday continued its second presidential recount, which was requested by Trump. A hand recount was completed in November.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.