Madrid opens new hospital, CDC study suggests COVID was in US earlier than thought

Without patients or staff, Madrid opens new $119M hospital — 8:24 a.m.

By The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s capital on Tuesday held a ceremony to open part of a 1,000-bed emergency hospital for COVID-19 patients that critics say is no more than a vanity project, a building with beds not ready to receive patients and unnecessary now that the virus and hospitalizations are waning.

Around 200 health professionals gathered Tuesday at the entrance of the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid as officials entered the state-of-the-art facility, built in 100 days at a cost of 100 million euros ($119 million), twice the original budget.

Health workers’ unions criticized the project, saying the investment should have gone instead to shoring up an existing public health system run down by years of spending cuts.

New CDC study suggests COVID-19 may have been in the US in December 2019 — 7:40 a.m.

By Shannon Larson, Globe staff

Although the earliest cases of coronavirus were first identified in the United States this past January, the findings of a government study published Monday suggest that people may have first been infected in December.

The conclusion reached by scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bolsters prior evidence that the virus may have begun spreading across the globe earlier than first believed — including one earlier model from researchers at Northeastern University that projected more than 100 people in Boston had likely been exposed by mid-February.

BioNTech, Pfizer ask Europe to OK vaccine for emergency use — 5:30 a.m.

By The Associated Press

The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they have submitted an application for speeded-up, conditional approval of their coronavirus vaccine with the European Medicines Agency.

The two companies said Tuesday that the submission, which occurred Monday, completes the rolling review process they initiated with the agency on Oct. 6.

The move comes a day after rival Moderna said it was asking U.S. and European regulators to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Dec. 1, 2020

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas is leaving White House job — 8:02 p.m.

By The Associated Press

Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment. Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.