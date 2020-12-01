Maine Gov. Janet Mills quarantines after likely COVID-19 exposure

“I am feeling fine and not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever; but as we have said all along, no one is immune from exposure to this virus,” Mills said in the statement. “I am going to continue working as hard as I can on behalf of Maine people during this quarantine; but putting a lid on this virus will also require hard work by every person all across the state.”

Mills began her quarantine at the Blaine House, her official residence, on Tuesday, and will continue until Dec. 12, in compliance with guidance from the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Maine public health officials, according to a statement from Mills’s office.

Maine Governor Janet Mills is quarantining after a member of the State Police unit assigned to protect her developed COVID-19-like symptoms on Monday, she announced Tuesday night.

Advertisement

“I know people are tired, and I know it can be difficult to take the necessary precautions, but with the number of new cases and the number of people hospitalized, it is more important than ever before that we protect each other’s health and safety,” Mills said.

Mills will continue her duties as governor, keeping in touch with her Cabinet and staff virtually, her office said.

The member of Mills’s Executive Protection Unit who developed COVID-19 symptoms is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test and is considered a probable case by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the statement.

Mills was last near the officer on Saturday, when they rode in a car together for less than 10 minutes while both wearing face coverings, her office said. She is scheduled to be tested Thursday, five days after her likely exposure.

Members of the unit are required to be with Mills at all times, her office said. The officers, the governor, and her staff must adhere strict health and safety protocols, including wearing face coverings, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.