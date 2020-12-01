Mass. reports 2,845 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 30 new deaths

The state said 43,601 people were estimated to have the potentially deadly virus, as Governor Charlie Baker pointed to declines in air, bus, train, and auto travel around the Thanksgiving holiday, compared to last year, as a sign that people had heeded public health advice.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 30 to 10,542, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,845 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 221,174.

At the same time, Baker urged people to keep up their guard as they celebrate the December holidays.

The decline in travel, which came after public health officials suggested that people limit their celebrations, “means that many people understood that this year that Thanksgiving Day event, that Thanksgiving weekend, needed to be different,” he said during a news conference.

Advertisement

“I get that after 10 months of fear and anxiety and tragedy and sacrifice and uncertainty, as we head into this holiday season, the one place people most want to be for very good reasons is with their family, participating in many of those rituals which involve formal and, in some cases informal, gatherings that we all love so much,” he said.

“What we’re really saying more than anything to people is: Recognize and understand that if you’re going to get together with people you don’t normally spend time with, be safe, wear the mask, encourage them to wear the mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, don’t share food and beverages,” he said.

Sounding a cautiously hopeful note, Baker said that a sharp rise in cases that began in October had slowed in the past 10 days. He said that the state would continue to follow the public health data, but “at this time, the Commonwealth is not planning any additional closures or restrictions.”

Advertisement

Baker also said that he had learned in a call with federal officials Monday that new vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna, could begin to be distributed in the state sometime in mid-December.

State officials also reported Tuesday that 59,832 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.46 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,279 people, bringing that total to 265,989.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 4.6 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

Coronavirus testing and case numbers appear to be bouncing around because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The COVID Tracking Project says holidays, like weekends, typically are times when testing and reporting go down, followed by a period of catching up.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,021 to 1,055 in Tuesday’s report. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases dipped from 29 to 27 on Tuesday; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 6.31 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

Martin Finucane of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.







