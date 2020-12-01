Hitting Uber and Lyft could be as serious as cuts at the MBTA

The Globe editorial board is right to oppose the drastic service cuts planned at the MBTA (”The future of public transportation is on the line in Massachusetts,” Editorial, Nov. 23). Aside from undermining ridership and development, cuts at the T could lead to layoffs of front-line workers. MBTA drivers have taken great risks during the pandemic and shouldn’t be facing pink slips now.

Just as serious as the proposed MBTA cuts is another proposal mentioned in the editorial — raising fees on ride-hailing trips. I drive for Lyft. The Senate’s proposal to raise fees on Lyft and Uber rides could impact me in the same way as the MBTA cuts impact T employees. I’ve worked hard during the pandemic to help essential workers safely get to their jobs, families get to the grocery store, and the elderly get to the doctor. An increase of the per-ride fee will mean travel is even more expensive for them and means fewer rides for me as I try to support my family.