A hopeful political day in deep, dark December

It was an optimistic sign for anyone who hopes to see American government move beyond polarization, acrimony, and gridlock. On Tuesday, a dozen or more lawmakers from both chambers of Congress and both parties announced a surprise $908 billion short-term COVID-19 relief plan.

From Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, to Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia; to Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Democrats of New Hampshire; to Susan Collins, Republican, and Angus King, Independent, of Maine; to Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska; to Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia; to Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana; to representatives from the House’s 50-member bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, the very composition of the group made a hopeful statement.

Critics on both sides will of course find fault with the package. Nevertheless, it signals something important. This was the political center stepping up at a time when the nation desperately needs help.

Speaker after speaker emphasized this was the way Congress should function, particularly in trying times. Declaring it would be “inexcusable for us to leave town” without an agreement and that this was “not a time for political brinksmanship,” Manchin said: “I am sure that we can work in the way the Senate and the way the Congress was intended to work, in a bipartisan way.”

Asked if he had a commitment from majority leader McConnell or Speaker Pelosi to bring the measure to the floor, Manchin said no — but noted, pointedly, that he thought pressure from the people would ensure that that happened. At very least, the group’s efforts may help catalyze action by others; Bloomberg reported later Tuesday that both Pelosi and McConnell have new plans of their own. For those who have wondered why someone who holds an office as august as senator would be content to sit docilely by while personal rancor and partisan power plays derail crucial aid at this critical time, this press conference was a heartening development.

The major GOP figures at the event weren’t close Trump allies, though, with the exception of Romney, neither would they qualify as pointed critics. Rather, they were Republicans who have tried to finesse his disruptive presidency. If this is a first step away from accommodating Trump or taking their cues from McConnell, it is one big step for Senate kind. Similarly, the principal Democrats aren’t the type we usually see manning their party’s political or rhetorical battle stations.

So, I asked Senator King in a phone interview, could this mark a reassertion of a pragmatic, problem-solving center over the rampart ideologues on both sides?

“I don’t want to get overly optimistic, but I think it hopefully does,” he said. “I think it could bode well, particularly in a very closely balanced Senate.”

This group could come together on other issues as well, said King, who noted that the idea is to work from the middle out. “The question is whether we can expand the middle base,” he said.

That question remains to be answered. Still, the Maine senator said he senses a growing consensus among members that the Senate must evolve into a body that can once again get things done.

At the risk of being a Micawber, the narrow margin of power between the two sides might just set the table for that. No matter who wins the Georgia runoffs, control of the Senate is destined to hinge on one or two votes. The Democrats, meanwhile, have a diminished margin in the House.

So if anything of lasting consequence is to happen through action other than executive orders, it will almost inevitably have to come through compromise.

That also reflects the reality of the Democrats’ White House win. Both in the popular vote and in the Electoral College, the results were a solid and substantial rejection of Donald Trump and Trumpism in favor of Joe Biden and Bidenism, which is to say, pragmatic center-leftism. It wasn’t an endorsement of full-blown progressivism.

That’s not to say progressives should abandon their beliefs, any more than conservatives should jettison theirs. But it does mean the mindset should change. At least in the short term, both sides need to embrace the politics of the possible. That should spell an end to treating compromise as apostasy. And to making the ideologically perfect the enemy of the pragmatic good for the country.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.