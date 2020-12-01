If we have to drive, let’s at least go electric

The verdict is in: Bostonians love their cars, and will return to them en masse once the vaccines are here and the downtown offices open up. According to the first substantial survey of post-pandemic intentions (“A shifting of choices on Boston commute,” Metro, Nov. 27), 38 percent of commuters surveyed plan to commute in their single-occupancy vehicles, compared with 23 percent who drove pre-COVID-19.

Never mind the gridlock that was last year’s plague. The hours lost, the urban spaces overrun, the social stratification. And yes, the greenhouse gas emissions that pollute our urban neighborhoods and will lead to far worse climate disasters down the road.