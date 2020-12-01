Lay off the Brutalists

I have enjoyed Alex Beam’s column for many years; however, I must strongly disagree with his Nov. 27 article about architecture (“Trump may be right about one thing: architecture,” Opinion).

While it has been both celebrated and reviled, Brutalism is certainly one of the most misunderstood styles of architecture. The name itself has been misunderstood; it is derived from the French phrase for “raw concrete” rather than having anything to do with “brutal” or cold design.

Boston City Hall, a Brutalist building famously hated by the late Mayor Menino, who wanted to replace it with a new building in the Seaport, won architectural awards when it was completed in 1968. Many of the buildings at the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus were built in the Brutalist style and were designed by well-known architects such as Marcel Breuer and Kevin Roche. The Colonnade building and reflecting pool of the Christian Science Center in Boston, stunning examples of Brutalist architecture, were designed by Araldo Cossutta of I. M. Pei and Associates.