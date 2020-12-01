49ers prepare for unusual road trip

The new rules that went into effect Monday and will last until at least Dec. 21 were announced Saturday as the 49ers were preparing to fly to Los Angeles for a game against the Rams. The team scrambled to make new arrangements and settled on Arizona.

The 49ers will fly to Arizona on Wednesday, where they will practice, live, and play their next two games after Santa Clara County imposed a three-week ban on games and practices for contact sports.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county.

“You always expect bumps in the road no matter what you’re doing,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. “The biggest bump was just the shock of finding out how long it was a day before we played. That was the biggest thing. I think our guys are pretty good at once they hear the parameters of stuff and adjusting and just dealing with whatever, especially this year. We’re used to getting away for a week or so. But I can’t tell you how sick of each other we are after a week in a hotel ... A week’s not the daunting thing. It’s the month of December that guys get a little overwhelmed with. That’s why I’m just trying to get guys not think of it that way, even though the dates say that.”

Shanahan said the team looked into the possibility of practicing in the Bay Area outside of Santa Clara County and flying to Arizona for the games. But they couldn’t find a suitable location close enough to make it worth it and opted to go on the road for three weeks instead.

The 49ers will fly out Wednesday afternoon and begin a normal week of practice Thursday at the site where the Cardinals held training camp in Glendale. The team will stay in a hotel near the practice facility and stadium before playing “home” games against Buffalo on Dec. 7 and Washington on Dec. 13.

San Francisco then plans to practice there again the following week before playing at Dallas on Dec. 20. With the next game scheduled on the road at Arizona on Dec. 26, Shanahan said he wasn’t sure whether the team would return to the Bay Area if the rules were relaxed by then or just stay in Arizona for an additional week.

Roby suspended

Texans cornerback Bradley Roby was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Roby’s suspension came a day after Texans receiver Will Fuller announced that he had also been suspended six games for violating the policy after he said he was prescribed a medication that he thought was OK but that was on the banned substances list. Both players will miss the rest of the season.

Roby is Houston’s top cornerback and the suspensions are a blow to a team that is struggling through a 4-7 season.

Garrett back

The Browns got back their most valuable defensive player and lost another vital one. Myles Garrett is ready. Ronnie Harrison won’t be for some time. Cleveland’s defensive star was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games with the virus. Garrett, who was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick, has been cleared to return to practice as the Browns (8-3) get ready to play at Tennessee. Harrison, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve after tests showed he suffered a severe shoulder injury on Sunday against the Jaguars. Harrison will miss at least three games — and probably more … The Packers signed receiving Tavon Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the Rams who hadn’t played this season. The 49ers placed him on IR before the season and later released him as part of an injury settlement. Austin has 215 career catches for 2,006 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also has been a kick returner for much of his career, which could help the Packers if Tyler Ervin (ribs) has to miss any more time.