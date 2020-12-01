Bruce Arena on the Revolution’s chances from here: ‘I think we’re a contender’

“Are we good enough? In a single-elimination, I think it favors the team that’s the underdog because it’s a one-and-done,” Arena said. “If it’s over a series of games, whether it’s two games that the league has had in the past, or even [best of three] when I first started in the league, I think a one-off can favor the underdog.

The eighth-seeded Revolution have flourished in the underdog role in the MLS postseason, and their three straight victories have put them in the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 2014. They’ll face the third-seeded Columbus Crew Sunday at 3 p.m., and Arena set an optimistic tone when asked about their chances.

Revolution coach Bruce Arena duly noted Tuesday afternoon that his club hadn’t won three consecutive games during the regular season, and that the first such streak came at the right time.

“We’re in a low-scoring sport. It’s not like some other sports where you can make up a deficit in a game a lot easier.

“Obviously we have to get past Columbus before you can talk about winning a championship, but I think we’re a contender.”

The Revolution offense, which all season could have been characterized as lukewarm, has surged in the postseason, outscoring opponents, 7-2. Columbus’s offense, however, can be just as prolific, and Arena knows this.

The Crew scored 36 goals during the regular season, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution know they have to pressure Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes, who has 12 goals and 4 assists in 21 games this season, and 44 goals in three seasons with the Crew.

“They’ve had, generally, a very dangerous group of attacking players led by Gyasi Zardes and a pretty good defensive group as well,” Arena said. “They’re going to be really difficult to beat. Gyasi Zardes lives in the 6-yard box, and if we make sloppy plays, we’ll get hurt.”

New England will again rely on the tandem of Gustavo Bou (two goals in the conference semifinal win over Orlando City) and Carles Gil to create scoring chances. They’ve combined for five goals and three assists during the postseason.

Sunday’s game gives Arena a measure of validation that he made the right decision to become the club’s head coach 18 months ago after three years away from MLS, taking over a team with a lack of cohesion and direction.

A win would put Arena in his sixth MLS Cup final, with his third team.

“I think since I’ve come on board in late June of 2019 I’ve seen a great commitment from ownership, and it’s certainly gotten the attention of our team,” Arena said. “We’ve worked really hard, and it’s nice to be able to reward ownership for what they’ve done to move the Revolution forward.

“So this postseason success really puts a stamp on that, and it acknowledges the fact that if we want to make a commitment here with this club, that we can do some things in the league.”