Celtics announce Kemba Walker will miss start of season after knee procedure

According to the Celtics, Walker was put on 12-week strengthening program after the injection and is expected to resume on-court activities early this month. An update on his return to play will be provided during the first week of January.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee in October and is expected to miss the start of the upcoming season, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Walker’s knee has caused some issues since his time with the Hornets, and the Celtics limited his playing time during much of last regular season. Last February he missed six games after having the knee drained and injected to relieve swelling.

His playing time was ramped up considerably during the playoffs in Orlando this fall. After playing more than 40 minutes just once during the regular season, he topped that mark five times during the postseason.

Boston’s last conference finals game was played on Sept. 27, and there was some concern that such a short break before the start of the 2020-21 campaign could be an issue. The regular season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.

Last month, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked about Walker’s return.

“I have all the confidence in the world that Kemba will be back, and healthy, and fresh, ready,” he said. “When that is, what he’s doing right now is very important during this offseason, but we know how good of a player Kemba is and how good he can be. Last year was a very unique situation, too. And this upcoming year is very unique. But we have to put Kemba’s health at the front as a No. 1 priority going in.

“Regarding Kemba, we have to make sure we’ve got three more years with Kemba at least, and we’re excited about those three years. He’s a terrific player. But yeah, there could be maintenance issues during the offseason and early part of the season, but at some point he’ll be back and ready to go.”

Also on Tuesday, the Celtics announced that second-year wing Romeo Langford’s recovery is going according to schedule after Sept. 22 surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. He was expected to be sidelined 4-5 months.

Lastly, the team said that center Tristan Thompson suffered a minor hamstring strain during a recent workout and will be limited at the start of training camp.

