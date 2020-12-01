Celtics will play Nets on Christmas afternoon, per report

The Celtics will be one of 10 NBA teams in action on Christmas Day, according to a report from ESPN.

Boston will face the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. as part of a series of games that will start at noon and run until after midnight.

New Orleans-Miami will start things at noon, with Golden State-Milwaukee set to follow at 2:30 p.m. The Celtics and Nets will tip off at 5 p.m., with Dallas and the Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m.) and the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver (10:30 p.m.) finishing the day’s action.