Celtics will play Nets on Christmas afternoon, per report

The Celtics will be one of 10 NBA teams in action on Christmas Day, according to a report from ESPN.
Boston will face the Brooklyn Nets at 5 p.m. as part of a series of games that will start at noon and run until after midnight.
New Orleans-Miami will start things at noon, with Golden State-Milwaukee set to follow at 2:30 p.m. The Celtics and Nets will tip off at 5 p.m., with Dallas and the Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m.) and the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver (10:30 p.m.) finishing the day’s action.
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22.
Advertisement
According to reports, the full 2020-21 regular-schedule will be released in two segments, with the first half unveiled around the start of training camp and the second half released during the latter part of the first half of the season.
If he stays healthy, the Christmas game could be the first time former Boston guard Kyrie Irving faces his old team. In his first season with the Nets last year, Irving did not suit up against the Celtics.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.