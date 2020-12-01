Danny Ainge on Celtics’ offseason moves: I anticipated Gordon Hayward might leave

▪ Ainge said that over the past few months he had anticipated the possibility of Gordon Hayward leaving during free agency.

Ainge acknowledged that Hayward left, in part, because he wanted a larger role in an offense. When he signed with Boston in 2017, Hayward appeared in position to hold the keys, but injuries and the emergence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown changed that.

Ainge said the Celtics talked to “maybe three or four teams” about sign-and-trades with Hayward, including the Pacers. But he declined to elaborate on the depth of those discussions.

“We knew what the risks were.” Ainge said. “And we knew what all the options were. We talked sign-and-trades with Indiana, a couple other teams, and with Charlotte, and there were cap possibilities including Charlotte, teams with cap space that were willing to offer Gordon some of their cap space money. And we thought any of those options were good.

“But our No. 1 option was getting Gordon to come back. And, so all the way to the end, we thought we were.”

▪ The Celtics announced that point guard Kemba Walker is expected to miss the start of the regular season after getting a stem-cell injection in his troublesome left knee last month.

Ainge said Walker saw several knee specialists over the past two months and they all agreed this was the best course of action.

“He’s on a program, seems to be in a very good, happy spot,” Ainge said. “Maybe we didn’t do him justice by bringing him back too fast in the bubble, being hurt and finding some urgency during the regular season. We don’t want to make that mistake, if it was a mistake, this time.

“I’m not blaming anybody. But it’s not a perfect science. It’s guesswork, and we’re trying to do the best with the information that we have and get him as strong and healthy as he can be so he can make it through the year.”

Ainge said he did not anticipate making any roster moves related to Walker’s absence.

“This will be an opportunity for Marcus [Smart] to play some point guard again for us, like he did some last year, and did a very good job, and Jeff Teague, and Payton Pritchard and Tremont Waters. We believe in all those guys.

“This is an opportunity league, and there’s nothing I like more than when guys who don’t get a chance to play get a chance to step up and play.”

▪ Ainge commented for the first time on the signings of center Tristan Thompson and Teague, a point guard. He said it was important to add veterans to the young group. Teague is entering his 12th season and Thompson is entering his 10th.

He said Thompson’s championship experience with the Cavaliers should help.

“He plays both ends of the court,” Ainge said. “He’s a really good roller to the rim and offensive rebounder. He can pass out of the rolls, he can finish out of the rolls, he can finish above the rim. On defense, he’s good. He’s mobile, he can switch, he can keep the ball in front of him and he can run the floor.”

Ainge said Teague will bring a steady presence to the locker room.

“I think that Jeff’s at a state in his career where he wants to share what he’s learned in his 12-year career,” Ainge said. “He still has some juice, had a couple of 30-point games last year. And we still think that he can step in, especially early on, to bridge the gap until Kemba comes back ready to go.”

