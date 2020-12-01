Holy Cross basketball legend Jack ‘The Shot’ Foley dies at 81

Jack Foley, a Worcester native who became the first player in Holy Cross men’s basketball history to score 2,000 points, died Sunday at his home in Barre. He was 81.

Nicknamed “The Shot,” Foley is third on the program’s career scoring list with 2,185 points, behind Ronnie Perry and Rob Feaster. He reached that mark in just three seasons because freshmen were not allowed to play on the varsity when he enrolled in 1958.

His career average of 28.4 points per game is best in school history, as is his 33.3-point-per-game average as a senior in 1961-62.