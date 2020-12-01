Red Sox getting back in business with Wednesday’s non-tender deadline

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was also on the list, but he and the Red Sox avoided arbitration Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year, $8.3 million deal.

Pitchers Matt Barnes, Austin Brice, and Ryan Brasier, catcher Kevin Plawecki, and third baseman Rafael Devers are due for arbitration. If the Red Sox decide to non-tender any of those five, they would become free agents.

Before the pandemic, Rodriguez was set to earn that amount after losing his arbitration case heading into the 2020 season. But Rodriguez contracted COVID-19 in Florida before joining the Red Sox for the start of summer camp and missed the entire season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. With teams navigating an ongoing pandemic, it’s easy to understand why Rodriguez didn’t get a bump in salary.

But with Rodriguez and the Sox optimistic that he will make a healthy return in 2021, it was a given that the lefthanded starter would serve as the linchpin to an injury-riddled, paper-thin rotation.

When it comes to others on the list, however, it will be interesting to see just what direction the Red Sox take.

Matt Barnes

Barnes, 30, is entering his final year of arbitration after making his Red Sox debut 2014. The former first-round pick (19th overall) out of UConn was originally drafted as a starter but shifted to the bullpen. Barnes has had some success in a role as a middle reliever, but career marks of a 4.08 ERA and 1.367 WHIP in more than 330 innings show that he has been inconsistent. He relies on a fastball that reaches the upper 90s and a curveball that spikes in the dirt. As a result, he has averaged 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings but has allowed 4.2 walks, too. He did find a groove at the end of last season and finished with a 4.30 ERA and a career-high nine saves.

Would it be worth it for the Sox to bring him back?

Pre-pandemic, Barnes was set to earn $3.1 million last year. With so much uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19 leading into 2021, Barnes wouldn’t appear to have the upper hand going into arbitration and may agree to a contract near what he earned in 2020.

Kevin Plawecki

Plawecki, 29, hit .341 in 82 at-bats in a backup role, but he struggled behind the plate. In just 158⅓ innings at catcher, Plawecki threw out just four of 16 runners who tried to steal. If the Red Sox are looking to save money at the position, Plawecki made just $900,000 last year and is in his second year of arbitration. But the Sox have enough hitting and defense, in particular, was an issue in 2020.

Rafael Devers

Devers’s down year in the field is something Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said he believes he can improve upon. Devers made 14 errors last season in just 57 games at third, the most at any position in MLB, and never really looked comfortable. He enters his first year of arbitration coming off a season in which he hit just .263 with 11 home runs. The Devers arbitration case should be interesting; last year, the Sox and Devers renewed his contract but did not agree. Instead, the team set his $950,000 salary for him without Devers putting a stamp on it. The last player to do that was Mookie Betts in 2014.

Austin Brice

Brice, 28, had a 5.95 ERA in 19⅔ innings last year and is in his first year of arbitration. However, he most certainly should be a non-tender candidate.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.