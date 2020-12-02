Frugal Bookstore owners featured on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Frugal Bookstore is the first Black-owned bookstore in Boston and Barrymore referenced the importance of shopping diversely. To kick off the segment, the Egertons detailed how Frugal Bookstore came to be.

The Egertons were the week’s first guests in the show’s new series titled “Drew’s Little Book of Small Business Gift Guide.” Barrymore plans to use the segment to spotlight hand-selected small businesses across the country ahead of the holidays and into the new year.

One independent bookstore in Boston got some big publicity through Drew Barrymore. On Nov. 30, Leonard and Clarrissa Egerton — the husband and wife owners of Roxbury’s Frugal Bookstore — appeared via video call on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss shopping small this holiday season.

“My love for books came from when I was younger — my mother was going to college at night and she didn’t have any child care so she used to tag me along with her,” Leonard Egerton said. “The only thing that kept me quiet was to put a book in my hand.”

When asked by Barrymore what makes them most proud of their store, the Egertons detailed their growth as a business over the years and their ability to spotlight traditionally underrepresented narratives, citing 98 percent of their inventory coming from authors of color.

“Our bookstore is a place of gathering, a place for culture and community,” Clarrissa Egerton said. “We’ve seen children grow up in our bookstore.”

To cap off the show, Barrymore asserted that she will be purchasing all her Christmas presents this year from the small businesses shown on the show, including picking up some books from Frugal Bookstore’s online shop.

