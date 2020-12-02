Late night round-up: ‘Squattergate’ continues, with Kimmel, other hosts mocking Trump’s latest election-related moves

And, as usual, they did not hold back in dressing down the actions of Trump, whose goal of overturning the outcome of the Nov. 3 election is all but futile at this point, experts say. His legal team has faced a string of blistering dismissals from federal judges in places they have demanded recounts or made baseless claims of election fraud, and additional states like Wisconsin and Arizona have certified the results in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor in recent days.

Between Attorney General William Barr stating in an interview that the Justice Department has not found evidence of election fraud, Rudy Giuliani reportedly discussing the possibility of receiving a preemptive pardon from President Trump, and some Republicans fearing Trump’s denials of his defeat could undermine their efforts to win crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia, late night hosts had a lot of news to work with concerning the president on Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at the jokes doled out by Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!









In the spirit of Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday immediately following Thanksgiving and Black Friday when people are encouraged to give back and promote charitable acts — Kimmel pointed out that there are “so many worthy places” to make a monetary donation.

“None less so than the Donald J. Trump Election Defense Fund,” Kimmel said. “Uncle Scam has been raking it in.”

Kimmel referenced recent reports from national outlets stating that the president has raised about $170 million since Election Day. Trump’s campaign operation has aggressively solicited donations to fund his attempts to overturn the election and to lay the groundwork for “his post-presidential political ambitions,” according to The New York Times.

“He knows the results aren’t going to be overturned, but I guess he saw an opportunity to make money,” Kimmel said.

Tuesday marked “day 28 of Squattergate,” Kimmel said.

Trump is still “rousing rabble in the various swing states,” he continued. “But the future is not rosy for the president.”

Kimmel noted the interview that Barr gave to the Associated Press, in which the attorney general said that while US attorneys and FBI agents have been investigating the security of the election, they have uncovered no evidence of fraud that would alter the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr, who has been one of Trump’s most staunch allies, told the news outlet.

Barr also “appeared to throw a jab at Trump,” Kimmel said.

The late night host then read another quote from Barr from the interview: “There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,’” Barr said.

“If Bill Barr had a neck, Trump would totally be ringing it right now,” Kimmel said.

Trump’s legal team quickly put out a statement after Barr’s comments were published, in which they again issued baseless claims of election fraud and attempted to refute the word of Barr.

“Wow. So Bill Barr is part of the conspiracy, too,” Kimmel said. “It goes so deep.”

Kimmel continued: “William Barr has been one of Trump’s most obnoxiously loyal allies — emphasis on ‘lies’ in ‘allies.’ This would be like if Thelma turned on Louise.”

Trump has also been lashing out at some of his biggest supporters, Kimmel said, including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, whom the president publicly turned on after they certified the election results in their respective states — both of which went in Biden’s favor.

Despite all this, Kimmel said, Trump apparently understands he has no chance of maintaining his spot in the White House — referencing a report from CNN. The outlet reported that a close adviser to the president said Trump sees “the writing on the wall.”

“I’m glad he finally sees the writing,” Kimmel said. “I guess when he lost Wisconsin five times in 10 days he realized the end might be near.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon









Not only did Tuesday mark Giving Day, as Kimmel noted, but it also marked the first of December — when people traditionally start getting into the holiday spirit, Fallon said.

“Of course, this time of year, people are making their Christmas lists,” Fallon said. “For example, Rudy Giuliani is asking Trump for a pardon.”

The president’s personal lawyer has reportedly been in discussion with Trump to discuss the possibility of receiving a presumptive pardon before he leaves the White House in January, according to The New York Times. The outlet reported that it is not clear who raised the topic, nor what Giuliani’s potential criminal exposure is.

“It’s not a great time when your lawyer comes to you like, ‘Dude, you got to get me out of this jam. I mean — I’m in real deep,’” Kimmel said. “Rudy made a valid case. He was like, ‘Look, without me, you’d be the most embarrassing person in your presidency.’”

Fallon added: “Right now, Rudy is like, ‘Seriously, come on, my hair bled for you. My hair bled for you.’”

The host also commented on Barr saying that the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voting fraud.

“When Trump heard about William Barr, he was so mad he ordered William Barr to prosecute William Barr,” Fallon said. “At this point, Trump’s lost Fox News, Republican senators, and now Bill Barr.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert









Colbert, like Fallon, also noted the beginning of the holiday season when he kicked off his show — and how President Trump just keeps on giving.

“I’ve got to say, Christmas has come early this year,” Colbert said. “As the president continues to shower us all with the gift of watching him lose every day, sometimes several times a day.”

Colbert dived into the first one-on-one interview President Trump gave Sunday since he lost the presidential election to Biden.

Throughout the interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump baselessly cast more conspiracy theories and suggested that the nation’s law enforcement agencies may be against him in his efforts to overturn the election.

“So he’s gone from, ‘Build the wall’ to, ‘I am the wall.’ I’ll give him this: He’s dumb as a brick,” Colbert said.

Like the other late night hosts on Tuesday, Colbert covered Barr’s comments on the lack of evidence of election fraud. And in the wake of recent developments in key states, Colbert said, Trump’s chances of remaining president are now next to none.

“The president’s chances of overturning the results were always next to zero, but those chances just moved to downtown zero town,” Colbert said. “Because yesterday, Arizona and Wisconsin certified Biden’s win, which means that the president has failed to stop the vote certification in all six states where he contested his defeat.”

Colbert added: “He is undefeated at losing. He is the Michael Jordan of playing baseball.”

Between the number of conspiracy theories being pushed by Trump, and his attacks on Georgia Republican state officials like Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, some Republicans are concerned that Trump could pose a threat to the party’s chances of winning a Senate majority, Colbert pointed out.

“Republicans are worried the president questioning our entire electoral system could depress turnout in the two runoffs and could therefore cost Republicans the Senate,” Colbert said. “Republicans could end up being destroyed by their own creation. It’s like the tale of Dr. Frankenstein.”

The two runoffs in question are scheduled to both take place in Georgia on Jan. 5 — with Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler facing off against two strong Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“In fact, some Georgia Republicans are calling for a boycott of the Senate elections,” Colbert said. “Yes, thanks to the president’s lies.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.