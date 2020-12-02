‘Love, Weddings, & Other Disasters’: when ‘rom-com’ bombs

When I lived in New York City in the 1990s, there was a subway ad campaign to raise awareness about the mistreatment of senior citizens that used the tagline “That’s Elder Abuse — Any Questions?” The phrase floated through my mind as I watched “Love, Weddings & Other Disasters,” a Boston-set romantic comedy arriving on demand that stars, among others, Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons. Respectively 74 and 72, the two actors are far from candidates for the ice floe, but since the film industry stops counting at 60 for men and 30 for women, this dreary, low-rent “Love Actually” imitation may be the best they can get.

It’s money well spent, I guess. The scenes between Irons and Keaton, playing a snooty wedding planner and the down-to-earth blind woman with whom he has a late-life romance, have a charm and class that elude the rest of the movie. Maggie Grace (“Lost”) has the main story line as Jesse, a newbie wedding planner who talks herself into arranging the nuptials of a slick young mayoral candidate (Dennis Staroselsky) and his fiancee (Caroline Portu). In doing so, she comes up against a rival in the frosty Lawrence Phillips (Irons) as well as the handsome frontman (Diego Boneta) for “the best bar band in Boston,” which mostly plays tired pop-rock riffs from the ’80s.