New streaming service is the latest (from) Discovery

Quibi said goodbye forever this week, but apparently that isn’t going to stop the flow of new streaming services.

Discovery has just announced that it is going to enter the streaming wars with a new service. Guess what they’re calling it? Yup, Discovery+, which is kind of like Disney+, Apple TV+, BET+, and ESPN+. The service will debut on Jan. 4, and Discovery is billing it as “the definitive streaming service for the best real life entertainment in the world,” which is a pretty way of saying “reality TV” and “nature documentaries.” Oh, and “shark stuff.”

Discovery+ will include content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, Animal Planet, A&E, History, and Lifetime, as well as original series involving Sir David Attenborough, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, and Kevin Hart. It will offer two tiers — $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without. Also, Discovery+ struck a deal with Verizon, which is going to give 55 million customers up to 12 months of the ad-free Discovery+ for free, depending on their wireless plan.

