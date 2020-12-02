Health insurers to study disparities in telehealth access

A person’s access to telehealth depends on many factors, including whether they have an electronic device and high-speed internet, and whether their doctors offer virtual visits. They also may face language barriers.

The insurers will share claims data for 3 million members with researchers at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, a department of Harvard Medical School, to identify gaps in access to telehealth based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic factors.

Massachusetts health insurers have commissioned a research project to study inequities in the delivery of telehealth, which has boomed this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll really drill down to understand where the inequities are,” said Lora Pellegrini, president of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, a trade group representing insurance companies. “If telehealth is here to stay, as we all think it is, we need to be able to track the usage.”

Health insurers could use the results of the study to inform what benefits they provide or how they pay for telehealth services, she added.

Telehealth — which refers to virtual medical visits done by phone and video — has been around for years, but it took off this spring as the pandemic hit. In Massachusetts, the use of telehealth among people with private health coverage in March was up 19 percent from March 2019; in April, that soared to an 87 percent increase over the previous year, according to the data from health insurers.

While many appointments returned to in-person visits during the summer and fall, telehealth usage remains higher than it was before the pandemic, Pellegrini said.

The 18-month study will draw from a range of data, as well as interviews with health plan members, providers, and officials in communities with low rates of telehealth use.

Dr. Alon Peltz, a researcher at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School who is leading the project, said he hopes the study will help identify opportunities for improving access to care. “How do we build meaningful bridges and connections to groups that have historically experienced disproportionate access?” he said.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.