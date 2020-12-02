PNC opens another area branch

PNC Bank’s aggressive Boston-area expansion continued this week with the opening of its newest branch at Legacy Place in Dedham. PNC has already opened branches, dubbed “solution centers” by the bank, in Chestnut Hill in September and in Burlington in October. Two more will open later this month in Lynnfield and the Back Bay. PNC has had a business-to-business presence in the Boston area for 15 years but these branches represent the Pittsburgh-based company’s first retail locations in the region. — JON CHESTO

ENERGY

Boston University buys wind power from South Dakota

Boston University has started buying electricity from a wind farm in South Dakota, living up to a pledge it made in 2018. BU began this week to procure up to 205,000 megawatt hours of electricity each year from French energy giant Engie; the school will resell that electricity for use in the Midwest and get renewable energy credits that it can count against its own carbon emissions in Boston. The amount of power that BU is buying is the equivalent to what the university used last year. BU’s commitment was crucial to the financing of Engie’s Triple H Wind Project, which is supplying the energy. BU said in 2018 that it is having a bigger impact on the environment by picking South Dakota over a project in New England, because a larger percentage of green power already exists in New England’s grid. — JON CHESTO

EMPLOYMENT

Hiring slowed in November

US businesses slowed hiring in November, adding only 307,000 workers to their private payrolls — missing the benchmark that analysts had expected, and likely heightening concerns that companies and households will continue to struggle without further action from Congress to deliver coronavirus aid. The figures reported Wednesday by ADP mark a disappointing departure from the 475,000 jobs that some economists had predicted. November’s tally failed to improve upon or even match the gains of 405,000 jobs from October, suggesting that the economic recovery is slowing, even as hopes of a viable coronavirus vaccine have lifted business prospects and have begun to outline a potential end to the pandemic. — WASHINGTON POST

RETAIL

Barneys New York to rise again

Barneys New York will return early next year under its new owner, after plans to revive the storied luxury retailer were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first two stores are set to open in the first quarter, more than a year after Barneys declared bankruptcy and began shuttering its locations. One will be inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship in Manhattan, and the other will be a small standalone shop in Greenwich, Connecticut. Fred’s, the restaurant within Barneys, will also be making its comeback in 2021, though Salter didn’t share additional details. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Ryanair close to ordering more Boeing 737 Max jets

Ryanair is near an agreement to order more Boeing 737 Max aircraft, giving the US planemaker a shot in the arm as the single-aisle jet comes off an unprecedented 20-month grounding. An announcement could come as early as Thursday, according to the people, who asked not to be named before a deal is finalized. Ryanair, Europe’s biggest discount airline, has 135 Max jets on order and options to bring the total to 200 or more. The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019, after two fatal crashes that killed a total of 346 people. It was cleared to fly again by the Federal Aviation Administration last month, and European regulators expect to allow the plane to fly in the region by mid-January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Lyft revises forecast after demand dropped 50 percent in November

Lyft lowered its outlook for fourth-quarter growth after demand for rides plunged 50 percent in November due to a resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the US. As a result of the uptick in cases and the reintroduction of restrictive measures designed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in some cities, Lyft said it now expects sequential revenue growth will be at the low end of the 11 percent to 15 percent range it had predicted last month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEO GAMES

Sales fall due to shortage of new consoles

Sales of digital games fell 10 percent year-over-year between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, largely the result of shortages of new consoles from Microsoft and Sony, according to research firm SuperData. Many gamers appear to be waiting to buy the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles before purchasing titles, SuperData said Wednesday. Console-game revenue fell 13 percent during the typically strong sales weekend, though gains in PC games helped offset the decline. Overall game spending is still on track for a record in 2020, the firm said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to cut minimum order amount for members

Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a $98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday. Walmart announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at least $35 to qualify for free shipping. The perk comes two months after Walmart launched its membership service called Walmart+, which it hopes will compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMARTPHONES

Apple sued in Europe over battery life of older iPhones

Apple is facing lawsuits in several European countries seeking about 180 million euros ($217 million) over misleading claims about the battery life of older iPhones. A group of five European consumer organizations filed class-action suits in Belgium and Spain and plans to sue in Italy and Portugal over the coming weeks, Euroconsumers said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The lawsuits concern users of various iPhone 6 devices. The lawsuits mirror US cases over claims that the company misled consumers about iPhone battery power and software updates that slowed the performance of the devices. The California-based company last month agreed to pay $113 million to settle a case with multiple US regulators while customers are seeking approval from a US court for a class-action settlement that could be worth as much as $500 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Cohn still has not returned more than $10 million that Goldman wants back

When Goldman Sachs declared its intent to reclaim $67 million from five former top executives over the sprawling 1MDB corruption scandal, it made clear it had already pocketed the money from all but one of them. The lone holdout— Gary Cohn. Six weeks later, Goldman is still waiting on its former president to pony up the cash. The bank has failed to persuade Cohn to part with over $10 million in pay he’s already received, according to people with knowledge of the matter. And there’s little the firm can do if he simply refuses or offers up a discounted sum, they said. Cohn had been one of the most fabulously paid executives after a lucrative Wall Street career. When he joined President Trump’s White House in 2017 as director of the National Economic Council, the 60-year-old was able to immediately collect about $65 million in cash and stock tied to future Goldman performance, another $220 million of Goldman equity, and stakes in company-run investment funds. — BLOOMBERG NEWS