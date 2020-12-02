Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Strong northwest winds produced a tremendous flight of alcids at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, including 4,300 dovekies and close to 10,000 razorbills, plus 1,500 Northern gannets and 360 black-legged kittiwakes.

Two marbled godwits continued at Forest Beach in Chatham.

Recent sightings (through Nov. 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a harlequin duck, 570 long-tailed ducks, 3,000 red-breasted mergansers, 5 thick-billed murres, over 1,000 dovekies, a common murre, 220 razorbills, a purple sandpiper, late shearwaters including 3 sooty, a Cory’s, and 750 great, 550 black-legged kittiwakes, 6 laughing gulls, a glaucous gull, 3 Iceland gulls, and 20 snow buntings.

The winter finch irruption continued with many flocks of red crossbills, including 71 at Fort Hill in Eastham, 21 in Mashpee, and 35 in Wellfleet. Evening grosbeaks continued to be reported, including 40 at a private feeder in Wellfleet; and single white-winged crossbills in East Falmouth and Wellfleet.

Ducks at Herring Pond in Eastham included 6 American wigeon, 26 ruddy ducks, 13 ring-necked ducks, 5 greater scaup, 6 lesser scaup, a pied-billed grebe, and an American coot.

Other sightings around the Cape included a Eurasian wigeon and 98 American wigeon in Marstons Mills, a late yellow warbler banded at Wing Island in Brewster, and a late blue-gray gnatcatcher in Chatham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.




