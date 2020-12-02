City of Boston, MassArt distribute $250,000 in grant funds to artists of color

RIJI’s initial round of $40,000 grants will go to individual artists Nia Holley, Fabiola Méndez, Husain Rizvi, and Lily Xie. Receiving the same amount are the multidisciplinary UnBound Bodies Collective and Adobo-Fish-Sauce, a performance duo that stirs together cooking and poetry. Ten additional artists will receive $1,000 apiece. A total of $250,000 was distributed in this first annual round of RIJI grants.

Four artists of color and two cultural organizations in the city of Boston will each receive $40,000 in grant money as part of the new Radical Imagination for Racial Justice, or RIJI, program. Launched in May , RIJI is a partnership between the city and Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt).

Musician Fabiola Méndez will use the funds for an audiovisual storytelling project examining anti-Blackness in Latinx communities.

Advertisement

The RIJI program was designed to support the work of local creators by funding projects that fight for social justice and community improvement. For example, Xie will use the grant to make a multimedia project with Chinatown youth called “Washing.” Rizvi has in mind a “Games for Justice” design studio for game designers of color. And Méndez will work on an audiovisual storytelling project called “Negrura,” examining anti-Blackness in Latinx communities. In a special twist, grantees have been asked to put at least 20 percent of their grant toward their personal wellbeing

Though RIJI grants are distributed by the city and MassArt, they are funded by the New York-based Surdna Foundation’s Thriving Cultures program. Find more information at imaginejusticeboston.org.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.