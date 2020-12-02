Crafting all the way

I’ve been working from home through quarantine, and I’ve been crafting, too. My apartment is now both my office and my paint studio/fiber-reactive dye lab/woven wall hanging workshop. (Burying my worries in DIYs is one of my most effective, only-child coping mechanisms.)

Crafting as the holidays approach ticks two boxes: It beats pandemic-era stress and boredom, and it’s a frugal and fun way to make personal, one-of-a-kind gifts.

The sites below are some favorite craft and DIY resources, for anyone seeking a creative outlet during this isolating time. Most are for crafters of all ages and skill levels. If you’re looking to get kids involved, some may require more adult supervision than others.

Lone Fox founder Drew Scott, of “Property Brothers” fame, gives his friends’ LA pads HGTV-ready makeovers, but he’s also known for creating surprisingly chic home decor using materials found at the dollar store. His YouTube channel is flush with ideas for taking $1 goods and giving them major upgrades using craft materials and a little imagination. For example, a simple photo frame and faux flowers gilded with gold spray paint to create filigree-inspired art. Or a macrame-esque boho mirror made with a wire wreath frame surrounded yarn-tassels.

Decor YouTubers XO, MaCenna and Hermione Chantal also have a plethora of clever home DIYs, as well as crafts made from upcycled thrift store finds. You’ll find inspiration to turn common second-hand goods — like vases, cocktail glasses, and baskets — into giftable home decor.

Honestly WTF offers cool DIYs for the modern crafter. Most projects on this site require a trip to the craft store (Michael’s and Blick offer free curbside pickup) but come with easy-to-follow step-by-step photographs. Try the cheerful, beaded DIY sunglass and mask chain or the tissue paper tie-dye tutorial that uses spectra art tissue paper, which bleeds permanent watercolor-like dye onto fabric when moistened.

Via their decade-old Toronto-based YouTube channel The Sorry Girls’ designers Becky Wright and Kelsey MacDermaid show off their skills transforming dorms and fixer uppers, and making high-end furniture dupes. (They even replicated Samsung’s expensive Frame TV using hobby board and an old flat-screen.) But the channel’s also packed with holiday cheer ideas, including inexpensive DIYs for homemade gifts people will actually want. This year’s projects include waxed recipe cards and very 2020 red velvet face masks.

Open the TikTok app (ask any tween for help) and search the following hashtags: #HolidaysOurWay, #DIYChristmasDecor, and #HolidayTikTok for a seemingly endless stream of decorating ideas and crafts. Some of my favorite accounts include @sarahli (for salt dough ornaments and a mini wool-hat garland, using gift wrap tubes and yarn) and @thekwendyhome for giftable spice-blend simmer pots and 3D paperbag snowflakes.

Kate Bowler, Scituate resident and founder of Domestikated Life, has a bounty of DIY ideas on her entertaining and lifestyle blog. For quick and easy crafting, she recommends faux malachite gift tags, made with polymer clay, twisted and massaged to create a marbled pattern. And simple, tasteful bottle wrapping ideas, using brown paper bags and cocktail napkins, for driveby wine surprises.

Bowler also points to the how-to’s found on the Mama Notes , the popular mothering community site started by Magic Playbook founder Caitlin Kruse. Says Bowler, “They’re super kid friendly and very focused on simple and sensory play which is great for keeping busy with toddlers at home this holiday season!” Likewise, Kruse’s Magic Playbook is a $9 a month printable activity subscription that will keep your kids busy with their own Nutcracker Puppet Theatre (made from cardboard and spare gift wrap flourishes) or a popsicle stick gingerbread house.

A knit kit from Boston-based Sh*t That I Knit handout

Boston-based Sh*t That I Knit founder Christina Fagan recommends Ravelry , the free Boston-bred knitting mega-community that offers a multitude of fiber works patterns, support, and ideas. “It’s basically the Facebook of the knitting community,” says Fagan. “It’s a place to source really great patterns, see projects by other knitting or crocheting enthusiasts, and get ideas on what type of yarn to buy. " Fagan also sells her own Knit Kits, that come with super soft Peruvian wool yarn, knitting tools, and video tutorials to make your own cozy cowl. She donates Give-A-Sh*t Knit Kits to spread the therapeutic goodness of knitting to cancer patients and hospitals. (Visit the site to request a kit for a young adult undergoing cancer treatment.)